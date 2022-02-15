Jim Dey | Pandemic is waning, but fight over it still on
With coronavirus hospitalizations falling and restrictions on public behavior loosening, it’s time to ask a question Carle Foundation Hospital CEO Dr. Jim Leonard considers difficult and dangerous to answer.
Is the coronavirus pandemic in its end-stage?
No one can foresee what the future holds, but the veteran physician offered a qualified two-stage answer.
Because omicron, the latest mutation of the coronavirus, “seems to be burning out,” Leonard suggested the pandemic is becoming endemic — something akin to the flu.
He said hospitals have learned how to better treat those who get sick and that there are vaccines that reduce risks of contracting the virus and new anti-viral medications that limit its severity.
“That’s the status I think it will become,” he said.
At the same time, Leonard offers a different reaction about how elected and public officials as well as ordinary people will respond to the decline of a virus that has turned ordinary life upside down for the past two years.
“I just see it continuing to be a fight going forward,” he said. “It’s become such a flash point.”
Medical experts have said for months now that the coronavirus and its various mutations are something Americans must live with for the foreseeable future. The original virus mutated into the delta variant that evolved into omicron.
Leonard said delta now represents roughly 5 percent of the cases in the Carle system’s five hospitals, even as the omicron wave — more contagious, but less harmful — has started to dissipate.
That claim is reflected in the local numbers. Carle was overwhelmed by omicron cases in January, but that has changed.
Leonard said Carle’s five hospitals had 115 COVID-19 patients as of Feb. 8, nine of whom were in intensive care. That number represents a roughly 50 percent decline in the coronavirus patient population a month ago.
By Monday, that number had fallen even further. It was down to 84, eight of whom were in ICU. Just 25 of the 84 patients were vaccinated.
Another statistic demonstrates — again — that skeptics are running unneeded risks by refusing to be vaccinated. Carle’s hospitals reported the deaths of six individuals, none of whom were vaccinated.
The ICU patients, obviously, are very ill. They require what Leonard called “minute-by-minute care” as well as ventilator assistance to breathe, sedation and “nutrient support.”
Regular hospital coronavirus patients are experiencing less severe breathing problems. Those patients receive oxygen by masks, fluids to ameliorate dehydration and what he called “support care.”
Leonard’s cautious optimism about the pandemic’s end has been reinforced by the decisions of state governors with the most restrictive rules — New York, New Jersey and Illinois — to loosen restrictions, particularly those related to mandatory masks.
He noted that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker appears to be following the examples of other Democratic governors of “blue states.”
While Leonard said the omicron virus has posed a significant challenge to hospital resources, he said the flu “has not been the problem that it was prior to COVID.”
Leonard acknowledged that COVID-19 has been more than a public-health problem. He said it’s one where high-profile public officials, including scientists, have been far too certain in issuing warnings and making predictions that turned out to be mistaken.
“I think it’s really hurt science’s credibility,” he said.
Rather than embracing emphatic “yes or no” answers, he suggested those speaking for public-health agencies should have offered qualified responses that more accurately reflected risks that are measured by statistics.
He suggested medical experts faced a “complex” problem they didn’t fully understand, as a consequence exacerbating public confusion and skepticism about the nature of the pandemic.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.