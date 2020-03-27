Jim Dey | Pandemic, probes unnerving state politicians
Much of the noise surrounding the multiple federal corruption investigations into state and local politicians has subsided since the coronavirus pandemic turned almost everyone’s life upside down.
But Illinois is still a corrupt state, and the dominoes continue to fall. As they do, more details have leaked out about how and when these investigations began and where they are going.
So far, the prominent characters in this political drama are well-known politicians, at least in Chicago and Cook County.
Individuals like powerful Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, husband of the chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, and two current or former members of the Illinois Senate, Martin Sandoval and Thomas Cullerton, have been charged.
While Cullerton awaits trial for allegedly stealing money from the Teamsters Union, Sandoval quickly pleaded guilty and agreed to assist investigators to help knock time off his eventual sentence.
But lesser-known characters are coming to the fore, one of whom helped kicked off at least one aspect of these investigations six years ago after being caught in a bank swindle.
Real-estate developer See Y. Wong recently was named in multiple bank-fraud charges. Court records indicate that in 2014, Wong agreed to wear a wire for investigators, eventually making multiple audio and video recordings of his interaction actions with former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis.
Once Solis was ensnared in wrongdoing, he agreed to wear a wire and capture interactions with a slew of prominent individuals, including Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Madigan made no incriminating remarks in one disclosed interaction with Solis and Wong. But Madigan made it clear his law firm was interested in establishing “a long-term (business) relationship” with Wong.
“We’re not interested in a quick killing here,” Madigan said.
The conversation, according to media accounts, concerned Wong’s interest in getting zoning-law changes required for his development plans.
Authorities are probing the intersection of government and business, one that involves officials, including Burke, demanding legal business from entrepreneurs in exchange for helping them get assistance from city or county government one way or another.
One example included former state Rep. Luis Arroyo’s alleged attempt to bribe state Sen. Terry Link. He allegedly offered monthly payments of $2,500 in exchange for Link assisting one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients with favorable gambling legislation.
Link wore a wire for federal investigators, recording Arroyo’s bribe offer. New reports indicate Link agreed to work with the feds after being implicated in an effort to evade federal income taxes.
Another small shoe dropped when Jeffrey Tobolski, who’s been implicated in the Sandoval bribery probe, resigned his position as a member of the Cook County Board. Tobolski also resigned as president of the village of McCook.
Tobolski’s resignation came in the aftermath of a multi-count indictment alleging that his chief of staff, Pat Doherty, paid bribes to get red-light cameras installed in Oak Lawn.
Sandavol is at the epicenter of a massive bribery scheme, one where he used his position as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee to pressure state and local officials to make changes sought by his benefactors.
In his guilty plea, Sandoval acknowledged receiving over $250,000 in bribes. Much, but not all, of his known wrongdoing relates to red-light cameras. That’s why his cooperation with investigators is expected to spread in a variety of directions and issues, implicating multiple individuals who do business with or need things from government.
Finally, political operative and business developer William Helm was charged in connection with a bribery scheme involving Sandoval that involved a proposed development in East Dundee. Helm, authorities alleged, sought a traffic signal and road construction and paid $5,000 to Sandoval to help get it done.
What makes Helms’ case somewhat different from the usual garden-variety corruption is that Helm was identified as a former manager at the Illinois Department of Transportation.
FBI search warrants focused on IDOT operations. But this is the first indication that current or former IDOT managers may have played more than a passing role in the widespread criminality under investigation.
What’s transpired so far shows how criminal investigators work. They focus on smaller fish at the beginning, persuading them to cooperate with promises of a lighter prison sentence and methodically working their way up to the top of a criminal enterprise.
Jim Dey is a staff writer for The News-Gazette. His email is jdey@news-gazette.com.