Jim Dey | Party leader who can name Bennett's replacement seeking the job
The local politico who has the legal authority to name himself to the vacant 52nd Illinois Senate District seat that covers Champaign and Vermilion counties is after the job.
Champaign County Democrats Chair Mike Ingram is among at least 10 applicants for the vacancy created by the Dec. 9 death of state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign.
Although party leaders initially scheduled a meeting for today, it has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom because of the difficulty of accommodating people’s schedules.
Ingram has steadfastly refused to discuss his interest in the job since abruptly terminating a phone conversation with The News-Gazette when the subject was raised. He had indicated to political reporter Patrick Pfingsten, who writes a newsletter on Illinois politics, that he was not interested.
But Ingram’s name is on the list of applicants provided by the party.
Among others applying are those who previously announced their candidacies, those who expressed interest and those operating under the radar.
Among the newcomers are David Palmer, an unsuccessful Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in last year’s primary, Savoy lawyer Christina M. Manuel, therapist Mickensy Ellis-White and University of Illinois lawyer and county Democratic Party Secretary Matt Sullard. City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci and Champaign County Board Chair Kyle Patterson are also among those interested.
Previously announced applicants are City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom, state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and unsuccessful Illinois House candidate Cindy Cunningham.
Because of his position, speculation centers on Ingram, a county board member and former recorder of deeds, because he has enough weighted votes to appoint himself to Bennett’s seat.
State law gives the party leaders in the counties covered by the Senate district — in this case, Ingram in Champaign County and Sandra Lawlyes in Vermilion — 30 days from the date of the vacancy to act. They will cast ballots that reflect the number of votes Sen. Bennett received in each county in the Nov. 8 election. Since he received far more votes in Champaign County than Vermilion, Ingram has the statutory authority to name himself.
Perhaps that’s why he and Lawlyes last week announced they would form an advisory committee. They said it would represent a cross-section of the community — “labor leaders, pastors, precinct committeemen and elected officials.” It also could give Ingram breathing room.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed that she is on the committee. But she said doesn’t know who the others are.
“It’s a very fluid situation,” Rietz said.
Although there’s been no public discord over the power struggle to succeed Sen. Bennett, that could develop.
Ammons has been the most publicly aggressive of those seeking the Senate seat. Her husband, Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons, and Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth have both called her the obvious choice and asked her supporters to write endorsement letters to Ingram and Lawlyes.
If Carol Ammons is appointed to the Senate, that would create another vacancy — her House seat — and set off another scrum for appointment to that elective office.
Behind the scenes, Ammons supporters make no secret of their skepticism of Ingram’s committee. They’re suspicious that it’s really a committee to appoint Ingram to Sen. Bennett’s seat and making noises that Ammons will run for the Democratic nomination to the seat in 2024.
Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams made that option clear when he said he “expects to be supporting Carol for the 52nd District in 2024.”
There is recent precedent for a person in charge of a search like this to end up with the position.
In January 2021, Sangamon County Democratic Party Chair Doris Turner was among the county party leaders with statutory authority to fill the vacancy created by Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar’s decision to resign and work for Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
After reviewing multiple applicants, the committee named Turner to the seat. Turner, at least theoretically, had recused herself from the appointment process.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.