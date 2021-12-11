Jim Dey | ‘Party with a Purpose’ fundraiser a huge success
It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
Party power
Champaign’s Mike Namoff called his Dec. 4 fundraiser a “Party with a Purpose,” one designed to show public support for police officers and raise money for their Shop with a Cop program.
Now that it’s over, Namoff is calling it a huge success and already planning a second party for December 2022.
“I’ve already signed (singer) Lee Greenwood to start the night off with ‘Proud to be an American,’” Namoff said.
The fundraiser was held at the Carmon’s event center in downtown Champaign, and the room was full, with heavy representation by members of the law-enforcement community.
“The goal of the night was a party for the police to build morale and raise awareness and also sponsor 50 new kids to Shop with a Cop. We blew that away,” said Namoff, a local entrepreneur and fundraiser for a variety of causes.
He said the charity event — which included both a public and silent auction — raised enough money to add “over 200 new kids to Shop with a Cop.”
Namoff said the effort continues to attract donations and that the “unbelievable” turnout produced spillover benefits.
“We teamed up with Jonathan Blake with Citizens Against Gun Violence, and guests of the party for the police sponsored 400 Ring doorbells,” Namoff said, referring to the home-security equipment.
Plus, he said, “we were able to make a $3,000 donation to St. Jude because it is an organization that backs the police, as the police help them and oversee with their St. Jude runs.”
The party featured celebrity guests. Actor/comedian Michael Winslow of the “Police Academy” films entertained the crowd. Retired Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke gave officers present a pep talk about the need to keep a positive attitude in the face of anti-police protests.
The most popular guest was former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, who killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, the organizer of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, during a 2011 raid on bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan.
Fans scorned
Remember the old saying that “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”?
That might have to be revised in light of fan and sportswriter reactions when popular college basketball and football coaches leave their teams to earn more money at other schools.
Take Brian Kelly at Notre Dame. He had told reporters that he had no interest in leaving his job as football coach. But Kelly acknowledged that if another school offered him way more money than he made at Notre Dame, he might take it.
That’s exactly what LSU did. So, just as he had said, Kelly bolted for the bayou and a 10-year, $95 million contract.
Fans, of course, were angry. But so were sportswriters, like Chicago Tribune columnist Paul Sullivan.
Sullivan praised the hiring of Notre Dame’s new coach, Marcus Freeman, Kelly’s defensive coordinator, as a good move, one reason being that “Freeman won’t be Brian Kelly.”
“That’s a very good thing for the university and its national fan base,” Sullivan wrote.
Yeah, that rotten Kelly. All he did in his 12 years at Notre Dame was become the school’s all-time-winningest coach (113-40) and take his teams to bowl games 11 years out of 12. What a jerk.
Emotion clearly rules in circumstances like this, where the thin line between love and hate is on display. Many Notre Dame fans loved Kelly when he was their coach, but professed to change their minds after his departure.
Sullivan put it this way: “Now he’s gone, and the Freeman era has begun. Luck of the Irish at last.”
Deadine looming
A three-judge federal panel heard arguments this week from the coalition of groups who contend that Illinois’ gerrymandered state legislative map unlawfully disenfranchises Black and Hispanic voters.
It’s not clear when the court will rule, but it must be relatively soon because election deadlines begin in January as a prelude to the June 2022 primary.
A lawyer for supermajority Springfield Democrats acknowledged the shifting of minority populations to majority-White districts as a means of boosting the election prospects of incumbent White Democrats. But he argued it’s lawful because Illinois voters do not cast their ballots based on race.
“We are not Mississippi in 1965. We are not in Illinois in 1980. We are in Illinois (now), and the results speak for themselves,” Democratic lawyer Sean Berkowitz said, noting that Black, Latino and Asians are well represented in the party’s caucus.
A coalition of groups — the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Republican Party and NAACP — argue that Democrats’ effort to protect incumbent legislators leave them unconstitutionally under-represented compared to their percentage of Illinois’ population.
They want a number of state House and Senate legislative districts, mostly in the Chicago area, redrawn so there are more majority-minority districts that will elect more Black and Hispanic legislators than would be the case under the map signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Truth from the grave?
The late Robert Dole, the 1996 Republican presidential candidate and longtime U.S. Senator from Kansas, had a wicked sense of humor — even in death.
He wrote a farewell letter read by his daughter at a memorial service following his death Sunday at age 98. He included in his missive a non-tribute to Chicago’s reputation for dirty politics.
“I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn if I’m correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I still will be able to vote in Chicago,” he wrote.
The smart money is betting the lifelong Republican will be able to vote in Chicago, but that his ballot will be recorded as straight Democratic.
Dole’s caustic humor was an acquired taste that reflected sarcasm, a crabbed view of human nature and a pleasant malice that was consistent with his status as a severely wounded World War II combat veteran.
Although he was close to and a friend of former President Richard Nixon, one of Dole’s best lines targeted the president who was forced to resign because of his role in the Watergate scandal.
During a speaking engagement, Dole told a story about the time he saw former presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and Richard Nixon standing together on the podium.
Dole claimed that he told people to “Look! Hear no evil, see no evil, and evil (Nixon).”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.