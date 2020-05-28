Last weekend, Illinois legislators passed a $42 billion state budget that has a $6 billion deficit. Everyone agrees on that.
But there’s a dispute about another set of numbers — roughly $350,000, a figure representing an $1,800 pay raise for 118 members of the Illinois House and 59 members of the Senate.
Supermajority Democrats argue legislators will not be receiving their automatic annual pay hike. Superminority Republicans, recognizing an issue that might strike a chord with a pandemic-weary public, say they will — eventually, one way or another.
The truth is in there somewhere, although it’s hard to say exactly where because the rules surrounding legislative pay raises are designed to ensure legislative deniability.
Before getting too deep into the weeds, here’s what the pols are saying.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, insists the pay raises are baked into the budget cake.
“It’s going to happen, and the Democrats know it,” he said. “...You have House Democrats going around saying they are not going to take it. So what does that tell you?”
Senate President Don Harmon, however, insists nothing could be further from the truth.
“There’s not a dollar in our budget appropriated to pay any cost-of-living adjustments for legislators,” said Harmon.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker was less certain that no pay raises will be forthcoming.
“I do not think that legislators will, in fact, get a raise this year,” he said.
Legislative pay falls under the purview of state Comptroller Susana Mendoza. Her office appeared to foreclose the possibility of any raises when Abdon Pallasch, a Mendoza spokesman, said because “there is no appropriation” for legislators “we will not be paying them any more than they got paid last year.”
Note the use of the word “appropriation.” It’s defined as “a sum of money. ... devoted to a special purpose” in a spending document, like a state budget.
If no money was appropriated for the specific purpose of raising legislator pay, does that mean no pay boosts will be forthcoming?
Not hardly. Because of a 2014 law, legislative salaries are subject to a “continuing appropriation.” That provides, according to a legal analysis by the Civic Federation, “statutory authority to spend funds if the legislature fails to appropriate enough for a specified purpose.”
The Civic Federation concluded “the pay increase is automatic, requiring neither a vote by the General Assembly nor the signature of the governor.”
Republicans, including Rose, said if legislators wanted to make certain no pay raise would be forthcoming, they needed to vote to reject them, although that, too, appears legally problematic,
“By not going on the record, it automatically happens,” he insists.
Although Democrats reject that claim, some are trying to immunize themselves on the issue by promising to donate any raise they receive to charity.
“It is unconscionable that politicians could consider accepting a pay raise while so many Illinoisans are struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 crisis,” said state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville.
Republicans wasted no time trying to make political hay of the issue.
GOP House Leader Jim Durkin denounced the “audacity” of seeking a pay raise through duplicitous means in the midst of the economy-destroying coronavirus pandemic.
He said the law is clear that “because we have not proactively banned the cost-of-living-adjustment,” the comptroller has a “legal obligation” to pay it.
Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill argued that his party’s decision to “not provide money for the budget” drives “the decision of the comptroller in terms of how she determines whether raises should happen or not.”
The subject of legislative salaries is always a hot one because they stoke voter anger. Legislators want generous pay. But they don’t want to be blamed by voters for paying themselves lavishly.
That has prompted them to create systems that provide regular pay hikes while insulating them from political accountability,
One past approach involved creating salary commissions whose members awarded pay raises that could be rejected only if both the House and Senate voted to turn them down, A more recent tactic provides automatic annual pay raises that do not require legislators either to approve them or fund them.
Illinois legislators earn a base salary of nearly $80,000 a year, among the highest in the nation. They also receive per diem expense payments of $111 for each legislative day plus mileage reimbursements.
Most legislators also receive stipends for serving in party or committee leadership posts.
Putting the onus on the comptroller not to include the extra pay in legislators’ checks solves a potential political problem, at least for now. But it does not resolve the issue of whether the money is legally owed.
The state could be liable if legislators filed a lawsuit seeking back pay. That notion may seem farfetched. But two former Democratic state senators — Michael Noland and James Clayborne — sued the state in 2017, demanding to be reimbursed for pay cuts and furlough days legislators had approved.
Last year, a Cook County judge ruled in their favor, holding that it’s unconstitutional to reduce legislative compensation.
