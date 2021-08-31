Jim Dey | Payoff is a payoff even if it doesn't pay off
The four defendants in the high-profile ComEd bribery conspiracy case have asked U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber to dismiss the charges against them.
Their defense, expressed in stellar legal motions citing numerous court cases, amounts to the following — even if we did all the things the government says we did, we didn’t do nuttin.
Nothing illegal, they mean.
It’s an interesting argument, one the public will hear a lot as the criminal case that has shaken Illinois politics to its foundations draws closer to a trial.
The defendants are political and corporate big shots — powerhouse lobbyists Michael McClain, John Hooker and Jay Doherty and former Commonwealth Edison CEO Anne Pramaggiore.
But in a very real sense, they are small potatoes, the drink that is stirred by a straw identified as “Public Official A.”
At every court hearing involving the ComEd four, the proceedings are dominated by what amounts to an invisible man — officially Public Official A, unofficially former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The charges against the defendants are simple to understand, particularly for those who’ve grown up under the rank government corruption in Illinois and the City of Chicago.
The government alleges that the ComEd four were part of a conspiracy to hand out a wide variety of financial favors to Madigan’s political friends and associates. In exchange, they counted on Madigan to ensure the company was treated well when it went to the legislature seeking favors.
The defense, however, argues the government can’t show a “quid pro quo” — in other words, that in exchange for “X,” Madigan did “Y.” They may have handed out X, but with no Y from Madigan, they contend, it’s legal politics as usual — above-board favors for friends.
The government recently responded to the defendants’ claims with arguments that affect them but do not necessarily reach the so-far-unindicted Madigan.
To prove bribery, the government argued, it’s not necessary to show a quid pro quo. Federal statutes and ample case law demonstrate all the government needs to show is that the four “conferred a stream of benefits on Public Official A ... intending to corruptly influence and reward Public Official A’s effort to assist ComEd with respect to legislation affecting ComEd’s business.”
The government argued the bribery statute “focuses exclusively on the conduct and state of mind of the offeror or giver of the bribe or reward, without regard to the conduct or state of mind of the government agent to whom the offer was made.”
That definition would leave Madigan out of equation, because the givers’ state of mind is the issue.
The government, of course, is prepared to argue there was a “quo” on Madigan’s part.
The government buttressed its legal arguments with numerous examples of the extent to which ComEd and its lobbyists went to keep Madigan happy and cooperative.
Often the examples came out of the defendants’ own mouths by way of email and surreptitious government recordings of conversations.
They made numerous references to the importance of keeping “our friend” happy and worried aloud of what would happen to ComEd if Madigan became displeased.
At the same time, Madigan allegedly solicited favor after favor from ComEd. He sought the utility legal work for one friend, a seat on the company’s board of directors for another, lobbying contracts, no-show jobs for political associates, even internships for young people who lived in his ward.
One quote from Pramaggiore regarding the board appointment Madigan sought for a friend outlined the dilemma she faced. Company officials resisted the appointment, leading to a discussion between Pramaggiore and McClain.
“You take good care of me, and so does our friend, and I will do the best that I can to, to take care of you,” said Pramaggiore, who ultimately managed to secure the appointment.
The government alleges the defendants were willing to do almost anything to avoid displeasing Madigan because, in McClain’s words, “we know (doing so) will provoke a reaction from our friend.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.