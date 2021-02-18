Coinciding with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Wednesday budget address, a recent news story on Illinois’ woefully underfunded state legislative pension system by news organization Center Square was perfectly timed to make many taxpayers’ heads explode.
The story not only outlined the financial problems surrounding the legislative pension system but also identified the 425 recipients of monthly pension checks.
In addition to their
names, the story included their numerical rankings on the list and monthly check amounts.
Needless to say, cash-strapped individuals, families and business owners still licking their wounds from coronavirus lockdowns won’t be thrilled to see where their tax dollars are going.
Perhaps the previous sentence should state “scarce tax dollars.” After all, the governor was crying the blues Wednesday when he released his proposed 2021-22 state budget and lamented the fact that there is not near as much revenue available as he would like to spend.
Part of the budget problem, of course, is how much the state is required to spend each year to keep its five public pension systems — university employees, teachers, legislators, judges and state employees — afloat.
They are underfunded by a combined total of roughly $140 billion — all are in bad shape, but some are better than others.
The legislative pension is in the worst shape — 16 percent funded. That problem is exacerbated by mandated 3 percent compounded annual increases for recipients.
It remains to be seen where all this will go as pension costs continue to eat up larger and larger shares of the state budget.
But for now and for a while, the checks will go out each month, and the list of 425 recipients who collec-
tively receive a total of
$2.1 million per month reads like a “Who’s Who” of state and regional political celebrities.
The list includes spendthrift liberals, penny-pinching conservatives and schemers who worked assiduously to boost the sizes of their pensions while pursuing multiple pensions.
Some recipients are actually retired or are the widows/widowers of former public officials. Others aren’t retired at all while collecting other public-pension checks or holding high-paying government jobs.
Holding the No. 1 position is former Republican legislator and Judge Edward Petka, who collects a monthly check of $18,062. That’s $216,747 a year, an amount sweetened by those 3 percent annual cost-of-living increases.
In Petka’s case, his 3 percent increase amounts to an extra $6,500 a year, a roughly $500-per-month hike.
Former Democratic state Rep. Gary Hannig of Litchfield, who worked in former Gov. Pat Quinn’s administration, collects $14,584 per month. His wife, Elizabeth, who succeeded her husband when he left the Illinois House to work for Quinn, supplements her husband’s pension by collecting a monthly pension check of $4,373 per month.
Together, they collect pension checks totaling $18,957 per month — $227,484 for the year.
Former Gov. Jim Edgar holds the No. 5 slot, collecting $15,102 per month.
The list of recipients includes scoundrels. Among them is indicted former state Rep. Luis Arroyo. Charged with bribery and forced to resign from the Illinois House in 2019, he’s collecting $4,507 per month, a perk he might be forced to forfeit if he is convicted on the political corruption charge.
Another notorious pension recipient is former Chicago-area state Sen. Ira Silverstein, who lost his elective office after being implicated in an embarrassing sexual-harassment case. He receives $6,600 per month.
Other prominent legislative monthly pension recipients are Quinn, $12,864; former state senator and state Treasurer Dan Rutherford, $12,811; former state senator and former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, $12,789; former Lt. Gov. Robert Kustra, $11,859; Jayne Thompson, wife of the late Gov. James Thompson, $9,783; former state Attorney General Neil Hartigan, $9,776; and former state legislators later elected to Congress (Republicans Tim Johnson, $7,899, and Tom Ewing, $7,667, and Democrat Terry Bruce, $7,154).
Among the local politicians named were former state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, $11,742; former state Rep. Helen Satterthwaite, D-Urbana, $7,377; former Democratic county auditor, Urbana mayor and state Rep. Laurel Prussing, $5,569; former state Rep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin, $4,682; former state Rep. Naomi Jakobsson, D-Urbana, $4,497; Republican former state legislator Max Coffey of Charleston, $4,825; Republican former state legislator Rick Winkel of Champaign, $3,362; Republican former legislator Judy Myers of Danville, $2,452; Republican former legislator Shane Cultra of Iroquois County, $2,970; and former Democratic legislator Julie Curry of Decatur, $1,991.
The legislative pension issue has become increasingly controversial in recent years, to the point that some new members have declined to enroll in the pension system and touted their selflessness to voters.
But the lavish benefits remain a powerful draw, and the numbers contained in the Center Square report demonstrate clearly why.