This is the story of two supposedly selfless public servants who served in the Illinois General Assembly.
Both are convicted felons. But only one retains his legislative pension.
Now-imprisoned Chicago state Rep. Luis Arroyo took bribes and tried to bribe another legislator. State officials recently stripped him of his $4,500-a-month pension.
Former Waukegan state Sen. Terry Link wrongfully took money from his campaign account for gambling and paid no income taxes on it. Convicted of federal-income-tax evasion, Link still has his $7,700-a-month pension.
What’s the difference?
Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the law requires Arroyo to forfeit his pension because his corruption was related to his legislative work.
He was part of a bribery conspiracy attempting to persuade legislators to legalize sweepstakes gambling. The plan involved paying Link to push for the proposal’s passage.
But Link, trying to save himself from prison, was working for the feds and tape-recording his conversations with Arroyo.
Raoul’s office found Link can keep his pension because income-tax evasion is unrelated to his legislative work, even though he used campaign funds for a purpose state law purportedly prohibits.
The Link/Arroyo distinction is not the only one that raises questions.
Former state Rep. Edward Acevedo, who was released from prison in December, still collects his pension. He, too, pleaded guilty to income-tax evasion.
Acevedo was among the political associates of former House Speaker Michael Madigan who was collecting ComEd payoff money.
Readers may recall ComEd made the payments as part of a bribery conspiracy designed to win Madigan’s favors.
Might not Acevedo’s receipt of cash that was part of an overarching legislative bribery conspiracy fall under the category of being work-related?
Among the most egregious examples is that of the notoriously corrupt former Chicago state Sen. Martin Sandoval.
He pleaded guilty and agreed to testify for the government. But between his guilty plea and his sentencing, Sandoval died. His wife collects the pension that Sandoval would have forfeited.
WBEZ public radio in Chicago recently found “nearly $2 million in state retirement checks” are going out to a “mix of federal charged, convicted and self-admitted felons who once served” in the General Assembly.
The pension puzzle demonstrates once again the political establishment’s conflicted relationship between honest government and personal financial gain.
That’s why many legislators run screaming from the room when a colleague suggests tightening up intentionally loose ethic rules.
Legislators’ habits of running afoul of the law are not always related to their public life. But they often go hand in hand.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislators could clarify the rules. One legislator suggested to WBEZ that any legislator ever convicted of any felony should automatically forfeit his pension. Don’t count on that happening.
That’s not to say state officials are not influenced by public opinion.
Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert was a schoolteacher and coach before entering politics. He was elected to the Illinois House and then the U.S. House.
In 2015, Hastert was convicted of illegally structuring bank withdrawals so he could pay off a former student who accused Hastert of sexually molesting him in high school. That conviction was unrelated to Hastert’s elective offices. But the state stripped him of his legislative pension anyway.
In that sense, the status quo is perfect for Illinois’ political wrongdoers. The only rule is that there are no real rules.