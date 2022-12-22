Jim Dey | Plot thickens in campaign to succeed late state senator
The process by which local Democratic officials choose the successor to the late state Sen. Scott Bennett remains undisclosed, but more applicants are stepping forward.
State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, confirmed Wednesday that she wants the job, receiving the endorsement of Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth.
At the same time, Cindy Cunningham, a rural Champaign County resident and recent unsuccessful Democratic House candidate, said she will apply.
City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom said Tuesday that he’s seeking the post.
That’s three official candidates. But much speculation surrounds a possible fourth candidate who, so far at least, won’t discuss it, even though others already are.
Champaign County Democratic Party chair Mike Ingram is reportedly interested but conflicted. As party chair, he can name himself to Bennett’s vacant position.
Illinois law grants appointment power for a vacant seat to party leaders in the counties within its district — in this case, Ingram in Champaign and Sandy Lawlyes in Vermilion. Under the rules, they cast weighted votes based on the number of votes the previous officeholder received in each county.
Sen. Bennett received far more votes in Champaign County than Vermilion. Consequently, Ingram holds appointment power.
More candidates may step forward. Both Quarnstrom and Cunningham predicted that additional candidates will apply once Ingram and Lawlyes reveal how the process will unfold.
Ingram said Tuesday that he is consulting various parties as to how to proceed. It will involve an application process and public hearing for prospective appointees to speak.
It has the making of an intra-party showdown, although Chynoweth scoffed at that possibility.
“With all due respect to everyone lining up for the Senate seat, there is no contest in this case,” Chynoweth wrote.
She touted her longtime political ally’s legislative skills and even said Ammons’ status as a Black woman is an advantage because it would “diversify a very White male Senate.”
Of the 40 Senate Democrats, at least 12 are Black and seven are Hispanic.
Carol Ammons distributed a letter under the name of her husband — Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons — that touted her candidacy.
“Would you be willing to write a letter of support for me? I’ve attached for your consideration a letter. ... If you decide to do so, please send your letter of support” to Ingram and Lawlyes, the letter said.
As one of the two House representatives from districts that make up Bennett’s 52nd Senate District, Ammons is a logical candidate to replace him. She faces opposition within the party and the Senate.
Her political alliance with Ingram could be an advantage. He succeeded her as party leader. At the same time, she is a controversial figure.
One benefit for Ammons in moving to the Senate is the opportunity to serve a four-year term. In Illinois, senators are elected to four-year terms, with one two-year term each decade. In the Nov. 8 election, Sen. Bennett won a two-year term, so the next elections for the seat will be for four-year terms in 2024 and 2028.
It also would give her a fresh start in a new legislative body. Ammons was a member of the House leadership team until she was dismissed from the post by Democratic House Speaker Chris Welch.
Quarnstrom also is formidable, mostly because he appears to have labor backing. He attended Sen. Bennett’s memorial with Pat Devaney, his brother-in-law and a top state AFL-CIO official. Devaney declined to discuss the matter.
At the same time, Cunningham offers long campaign experience. She’s run three times unsuccessfully against the other representative in Sen. Bennett’s district, Republican Mike Marron of Fithian.
Cunningham described herself as “representative” of the 52nd District because she’s a Democrat, farmer and parent with two children at the University of Illinois.
She said she has a “Democratic heart for social justice” while being the wife of a retired deputy sheriff.
Sen. Bennett, who was 45, died Dec. 9 from a brain tumor. State law requires that his vacancy be filled within 30 days. Actually, it’s two vacancies — one for the balance of his current term and one for the new term he won Nov. 8.
