Jim Dey | Plunging into the crowd was Big Jim's style
Former Gov. James Thompson’s sudden death
Aug. 14 unleashed a tidal wave of discussion about his 14-year tenure as chief executive that focused on his political staying power and massive influence on the Land of Lincoln.
It also generated considerable discussion about his populist style of interacting with voters that included visits to bars for a shot and a beer with the locals.
By gubernatorial standards, Thompson, just 40 when he was first elected in 1976, was a total party reptile.
He liked people. People liked him. So why not hit the bar or the tailgate, have a couple beers and listen to what regular people have to say?
If sincere, it’s an effective approach. Politicians who, as Pappy Finn liked to say, are always “puttin’ on airs,” don’t go down nearly as well as approachable types, something Thompson made a point to be.
So that raises a much-
disputed question about how far Thompson was willing to go to get along: Did he or didn’t he drink from a toilet plunger?
Thompson, in a post-gubernatorial interview, denied it.
“I did a lot of stupid things, but that wasn’t one of them,” he explained in a 2014 oral history dredged out of the Abraham Lincoln President Library by the Peoria Journal-Star’s Nick Vlahos.
A contemporaneous news account laid the groundwork for Thompson’s future denial.
Wire service UPI reported that Thompson, who attended a 1982 homecoming game at Western Illinois University, drank peppermint schnapps from a toilet plunger that was provided to him by the Peach Blossoms, a student group made up of military veterans who dressed in drag and roamed the stands offering drinks to all comers.
The news report further stated that one Peach Blossom named “Candie” planted a kiss on the governor’s cheek that left a lipstick stain.
Thompson’s reported conduct was consistent with his pregame promise to “join all you party animals at halftime.”
UPI said Thompson turned down several offers of a schnapps-filled plunger before finally acquiescing.
“I can’t do that. I hope no one tells Dan,” UPI quoted Thompson as saying.
“Dan” was former Democratic Gov. Dan Walker, Thomson’s predecessor in office. Walker was among those Democrats who publicly criticized Thompson’s offbeat style when he visited college campuses.
At the time, Thompson was running for this third term, this race against former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III.
In contrast to Thompson, Stevenson was restrained and patrician, not an outgoing sort who fired up voters. One reporter who covered Stevenson’s campaign, Charles Wheeler of The Chicago Sun-Times, said the reporters who followed Stevenson around joked that he had “negative charisma.”
Walker, who later went to federal prison for violating banking laws, charged that Thompson acted irresponsibly when he consumed alcohol at a homecoming event at Northern Illinois University. The Stevenson campaign, Thompson recalled, “ginned up” the schnapps story to pick up votes.
Alcohol was illegal at NIU’s stadium. But Illini fans know how relaxed enforcement can be on game days.
At any rate, Thompson took a lot of guff for the plunger incident, which raised some eyebrows. How much effect it had on the election is impossible to say.
After all, it was just “Big Jim” being “Big Jim.” Then again, Thompson barely survived the 1982 election, winning by a much-disputed, paper-thin margin of about 5,000 votes.
In the aftermath, “Big Jim” denied it was him.
In the animated interview, he went on at some length explaining how he shielded himself from his wife’s wrath and revisiting his version of events.
He told wife Jayne it was “just not true.”
“I said, ‘Listen, before you read this story in the paper, let me explain,’” he said. “And I didn’t know whether she believed me or not, since she was inclined to think that I might have done something stupid like that. But I didn’t.”
As Thompson recalled the event, he and the WIU president were sitting together in the stands when the Peach Blossoms paid a visit.
“The group started toward us, and I said, ‘Who are they?’ These big guys in dresses, wigs, holding the plunger came right at the president and I,” he said. “I thought to myself, Oh, no, no, no, no. It’s one thing to be handed a beer, it’s another to be drinking out of a toilet plunger. So I refused, and they finally went away.”
He didn’t deny anything about “Candie” and the kiss.
Thompson was a serious politician and a deep thinker, law being his forte. But he enjoyed the trappings of office and embraced the friendliness offered to him by people at all stratas of society.
Mostly, it served him well. When it didn’t serve him well, it served him peppermint schnapps.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at 217-351-5369 or jdey@news-gazette.com.