Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s spin doctors at the veterans affairs department had their hands full last week trying to put a smiley face on grim news.
“IDVA Started Implementing Corrective Actions Last Fall.”
“New Acting Director Lays Out Vision for Future of the Department, With Additional Priorities to Keep Veterans Safe.”
Press release headiness like those are designed to convince readers that everything continues to be hunky-dory at the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.
But the Pritzker administration buried the lead, newspaper talk for putting the real news deep in a story instead of at the top.
The actual story, as revealed in a state inspector general’s report accompanying the release, is that administrators overseeing care at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home bungled their response to a coronavirus outbreak that led to 36 deaths.
Investigators found problems ran from top to bottom.
The lack of a “comprehensive plan” to deal with the coronavirus was a “significant contributing factor” to the virus’ spread at LaSalle.
Administrators there failed to “communicate, train and educate” their employees about the threat. No employees were assigned to oversee the home’s response, leading to “important tasks that were left unattended.”
“The risks concerning transmission and control of COVID-19 were well known by October 2020; yet, the home lacked any formal preparedness and response plan. With no documented COVID-19 specific policies or outbreak plan ... its operations were inefficient, reactive, and, at times, chaotic,” the report states.
Even as the governor locked down the state, LaSalle’s non-response was a fatality-laden fiasco.
The 50-page report, prepared at the request of legislators angered by what occurred, excoriated the department’s leadership while neglecting to mention who put that leadership in place.
After he took office in 2019, Pritzker appointed a hack politician — former Aurora Democratic state Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia — to run the department. The move boosted her pay and stood to fatten her pension.
A connected politico with no discernible management skills, Chapa LaVia was boss in name only. The report said she “abdicated” her duties, leaving Chief of Staff Anthony Kolbeck in charge. The report suggested he, too, was in over his head.
Chapa LaVia, who refused to speak with investigators, was forced out of her job in January. The Chicago Tribune reported Kolbeck recently resigned.
The governor replaced Chapa LaVia with Terry Prince, a U.S. Navy veteran whose resume indicates he’s actually qualified for the post.
While Pritzker’s coronavirus lockdown began in March 2020, it was not until “October, November, and December 2020” when more than 200 veterans and staff at the home tested positive for the virus. The report states administrators had time to prepare but took no effective action.
That lapse is striking since LaSalle’s elderly, ailing residents were the most vulnerable to the virus. Chaos ensued.
“The start of the outbreak was described as a ‘whirlwind’ that was ‘frantic’ and ‘chaotic,’” as one nurse stated, “nobody seemed to know what to do.” In the absence of any instruction, during the testing of all veterans in the COVID-19 unit, staff simply yelled out veterans’ test results while trying to isolate positive veterans together and remove all negative veterans from the unit,” the report stated.
That led to “complications and cross-contamination of positive and negative veterans.”
“For example, in one instance during this testing and movement process, a nurse discovered that a positive veteran and a negative veteran were accidentally placed in the same room awaiting additional movement,” the report states.
After last week’s report, Pritzker defended Chapa LaVia’s appointment but acknowledged “that if I knew then what I know now, I would not have hired her.”
Pritzker, of course, knew he was using veterans affairs as a political dumping ground
What the governor could not know — but obviously risked — was that Chapa LaVia would confront a pandemic that, ultimately, revealed the deadly folly of his decision to put politics above professionalism.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff