Two years ago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker denounced the “millionaires and billionaires” he said were not paying their fair share of state taxes.
It was part of his unsuccessful campaign to persuade voters to approve a constitutional amendment replacing the flat-tax mandate with progressive rates.
My, how times have changed.
Last week, Pritzker and supermajority Democrats in Springfield celebrated the passage of a $46.5 billion budget that includes $1.8 billion in tax cuts.
That’s right — tax cuts, not tax hikes.
Among those benefiting will be individuals earning up to $200,000 and couples earning up to $400,000 a year.
Pritzker initially proposed $1 billion in reductions to gas, sales and property taxes. Democratic legislators increased it to $1.8 billion.
Superminority Republicans proposed a freeze on the sales tax on a gallon of gasoline priced over $2.65 a gallon. But Democrats, as is their habit, ignored them.
Overall, the tax cuts are a combination of temporary substance and political sleight of hand, what the late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington described as “hocus-pocus dominocus.”
For example, the gas-tax cut is really just a delayed increase. A roughly two-cent-per-gallon hike scheduled for July 1 will now go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, two months after the election that inspired this exercise in imprudent generosity.
That hike will be followed by another on July 1, 2023. In 2019, when Pritzker and legislators doubled the gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents a gallon, they also ordered annual cost-of-living increases.
By itself, the delayed increase won’t save consumers much. An individual who buys 100 gallons of gasoline per month would save a total of $12 — $2 per month for six months.
There will be a real reduction in the sales tax on groceries thanks to the state’s one-year suspension of the 1 percent sales tax on food. More substantive is the state’s plan to send property-tax rebate checks of up to $300 to homeowners.
Individual taxpayers earning less than $200,000 annually and joint filers earning less than $400,000 will also receive a $50 check each, plus $100 per dependent child up to three children.
Pritzker effusively praised himself and fellow Democrats for passing the measure.
“This budget is for all those who are worried about the rising cost of groceries,” he said. “It’s for those who can only put $10 at a time into your gas tank because filling up the whole tank stretches you too thin. It’s for those who have been straining under the weight of property taxes.”
Expect to hear that theme constantly in the political campaign leading to the November general election. Despite their political advantages — Illinois is solidly Democratic, legislative districts are gerrymandered to put the GOP at a gross disadvantage, Pritzker has unlimited campaign funds — Democrats appear to be running scared.
Either that or, spooked by rising rates of violent crime and President Joe Biden’s unpopularity, they’re taking no chances.
Perhaps that’s why they’re trying to force merchants to tout the tax reductions to their customers. The legislation requires gasoline retailers to post signs telling motorists of the gas-tax freeze. Grocery stores also have been directed to cite the sales-tax reduction on receipts to the “extent possible.”
While Democrats and Republicans were at each other’s throats over the tax and budget issues, they were on the same wavelength about an estimated expenditure of $485,000 for cost-of-living pay raises.
House and Senate members each will collect an additional roughly $2,700, far more than taxpayers will receive from the proposed tax freezes, reductions and rebates.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.