Jim Dey | Politicians' hide-and-seek confronts reporters' search-and-destroy
The relationship between the news reporters and candidates for high office, particularly during an election year, is inherently adversarial.
Reporters ask about what they perceive — not always correctly — as the political/policy issues of the day. Candidates want to stick to their talking points — it’s called “staying on message.”
That kind of fractiousness was on display Monday when Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a candidate for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, held a news conference to discuss the recent auditor general’s report revealing just how poorly Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration handled the coronavirus outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home.
But reporters didn’t want to hear it. They asked him why he was so vague and unresponsive. The exchange quickly got testy.
Irvin became irritated when reporters interrupted and tried to change the subject.
Capitol Fax publisher Rich Miller wrote that “by my count, Richard Irvin said ‘Let me finish!’ to reporters 18 times in about 10 minutes.”
“Hold on, let me finish, let me finish, let me finish. Let me, let me, let me finish. Let me finish. Let me, let me finish. And, you know, as I said,” Irvin said at one point.
That’s apparently the best Irvin could do when put in a situation for which he was unprepared.
This clash was inevitable given how hard Irvin’s campaign team has worked to burnish his media image, in part by limiting his public exposure.
For example, Irvin recently was the only GOP candidate to skip a debate.
No one should be naive about what’s going on. This strategy is designed to win the primary in June and the general election in November.
The Irvin brain trust, bankrolled by self-made multibillionaire Ken Griffin and managed by campaign veterans, has concluded that if it can control their candidate’s image and avoid public gaffes, it can win.
That means presenting millions of dollars in campaign ads that portray Irvin’s opponents — both his fellow Republicans and Pritzker — as unworthy of the governor’s office, and him as a solid alternative. It’s long on image but short on policy prescriptions.
But it leaves unanswered, at least partially, the question of whether Irvin is really ready for prime time or just an attractive but hollow media image that offers nothing for voters to grasp.
That’s why reporters wanted to talk about everything Irvin doesn’t want to talk about. Will he vote for Trump in 2024? Should the U.S. Congress, controlled by Democrats at the moment, pass a national abortion law? Is he really a closet Democrat?
“You know, I’m not gonna fall, I’m not gonna fall into the trap of J.B. Pritzker talking about what he thinks we should be talking about in this campaign,” Irvin said, suggesting reporters are shills for the Democratic governor.
Irvin, of course, isn’t doing anything other candidates don’t do. Asked recently about his administration’s poor handling of the LaSalle coronavirus outbreak, the governor attacked Republicans even though they had nothing to do with the deadly fiasco.
When public officials ignore questions that are asked and answer those that aren’t, they’re trying to avoid scrutiny. Reporters, so often full of themselves, push back.
Public officials get away with these slippery tactics only to the extent reporters let them. After all, news outlets are under no obligation to report responses to questions that don’t constitute answers.
Or, alternatively, news outlets can report it when elected officials refuse to answer and explain why.
Or they can continue to ask Irvin questions he won’t answer, creating an ongoing candidate/media food fight that, for now, looks like Irvin’s future during candidate/media give and take. If so, he’ll have to come up with better responses than multi-choruses of “let me finish.”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.