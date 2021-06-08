There he goes again.
What is the point of Gov. J.B. Pritzker making more noise about being uncertain that he’ll run for re-election next year? He’s already deposited $35 million — chump change as a percentage of his multibillion-dollar family fortune — into his campaign fund.
Despite that, in an interview with a Chicago television station, he was hemming and hawing about his future.
“You know, again, I haven’t talked to my family completely about this, and I need to spend time with them to have that conversation,” he said.
If Pritzker really hasn’t discussed the issue with his wife, it’s because there’s nothing to talk about. He’s running.
Pritzker had his eyes on being elected to public office for years before throwing himself and his ample bank account into the 2018 race for governor. Now, with the odds of re-election strongly in his favor, Pritzker apparently wants voters to think he’s somehow conflicted about seeking a second term.
No way.
His voluntary abandonment of the governor’s office isn’t in the cards.
So why do politicians say some of the outrageous things they do?
Does he think his professed indecision lends intrigue to an issue most people either take for granted or ignore? Is he searching for people to feed his ego by urging him to run? Is he pulling the chains of fellow Democrats and Republicans who want his job? Is it just an idiosyncrasy common to egotistical politicians?
Pritzker’s biggest whopper came when, as a candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, he distinguished himself from his two opponents — Chris Kennedy and Daniel Biss — by calling for a bipartisan legislative map-drawing process that would end the long-standing practice of gerrymandering.
Kennedy and Biss both embraced gerrymandering as a political necessity while Pritzker’s words caused the hearts of the politically naive to flutter.
As subsequent events revealed, he didn’t mean it but wanted people to think he did to gain an advantage over his primary opponents.
On Friday, Pritzker officially repudiated that pledge, signing the gerrymandered House and Senate maps super-majority Democrats passed over Republican objections.
Madeleine Doubek, executive director of good government group Change Illinois, was withering in her criticism of the Priztker double-cross.
She noted he “wasted no time signing into law partisan maps” and charged his “actions speak louder than his broken promises.”
“As was evident from the final redistricting hearings and statements issued in response to the Illinois General Assembly’s map proposals, diverse communities across the state — representing Black, Latinx, Asian-American, Muslim, Jewish, elderly, young, urban and rural — rejected these maps. These maps do not give us equitable representation for the next 10 years,” she said.
Rounding out today’s troika of rhetorical gamemanship is the not-so-small issue of the 36 coronavirus deaths that took place at the state veterans’ home in LaSalle.
An inspector general’s report attributed the tragedy to the failure of administration officials — including Pritzker-appointee Linda Chapa La Via — to prepare for the health threat even though they had months of advance warning.
The inspector general said Chapa La Via effectively abandoned her post as head of veterans affairs and left apparently incompetent subordinates to do her job. Pritzker ultimately fired Chapa La Via.
The governor’s word game here was not misrepresentation, but misdirection and obfuscation.
Initially, the governor accepted responsibility — but not blame — for appointing Chapa La Via, an unqualified political hack.
Of course, he could not have foreseen the pandemic that turned what he thought was a politically expedient appointment into a fatal failure.
Now, Pritzker is rejecting any responsibility, suggesting the deaths were caused by “people who live (in LaSalle) and work at the home” who “were bringing that into the home.”
There’s some truth to that statement. That’s why it was so important that Pritzker put competent people in charge of the veterans’ home who would take measures to protect the facility’s residents.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.