Jim Dey | Politics aside, estimating populations is complicated
Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau threw more confusion on a complicated subject when it released results of its “post-enumeration survey,” which concluded that Illinois’ population was under-counted last year by 2 percent.
Rather than declining by 18,000 from 2011-2021, the survey estimated the state’s population gained enough people — roughly 250,000 — to go over the 13 million mark.
Does this survey mean anything?
Well, as the courageous politician once said, “Maybe. Maybe not.”
In the real world, the survey is a conversation starter but little else.
Illinois’ population “remains unchanged at 12.8 million,” a Census Bureau spokeswoman said.
But in the world of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, it’s an election-year show stopper.
Cue the music:
Happy days are here again,
The skies above are clear again
Let us sing a song of cheer again
Happy days are here again
“These latest numbers ... show that Illinois is now a state on the rise with a growing population,” Pritzker bragged. “From boundless economic opportunities to booming economic development and leading institutions of higher education, Illinois has so much to offer our new residents. ... I look forward to celebrating this development with all Illinoisans, including those who routinely badmouth our state.”
Other prominent Democrats, including legislative leaders, rushed to ape the governor and issue a finger-wagging “I told you so.”
“This is excellent news. It confirms what many of us already know: Illinois is a great place to live and work,” Senate President Don Harmon said. “We need more people cheering for Illinois and fewer spelunking for misery.”
Turn up the volume:
Altogether shout it now
There’s no one who can doubt it now
So let’s tell the world about it now
Happy days are here again
They paint a pretty picture with a clear message — vote for me — that demonstrates how statistics, if not properly understood, can be used to serve political interests.
But the survey is a whole lot more complicated than bottom-line assertions suggest. The Census Bureau explained it all in a 30-page statement that to most people would be like trying to read Chinese.
For starters, all the numbers in the survey are estimates based on samples taken from surveys of 160,000 households in every state but Alaska. Survey managers used a “statistical technique called dual-system estimation.”
The program also estimated “components of coverage for people” that include “correct enumerations, erroneous enumerations, omissions and whole-person imputations.” Got that?
Results of the survey change nothing in terms of any state’s populations save how their political classes spin it. So what is the purpose of the post-census survey that describes itself as “independent of census operations”?
The Census Bureau said it is “one of many quality measurements that ... will inform our plans for the 2030 Census.”
People know what Illinois’ cheerleaders said about the survey. But what of the governor’s despised “spelunkers of misery,” one of the insults he applies to accountants and analysts who routinely challenge his rosy forecasts?
Wirepoints analyst Ted Dabrowski said if one accepts the estimated population growth of 250,000 at face value, Illinois is “ninth worst in the country in population growth.”
“All our neighbors are growing far more than we are,” he said.
Judging both the census and the survey results, Illinois either marginally lost population from 2011-21, stayed flat or slightly gained population. Things could certainly be worse — and they have been — but a negative-to-little-growth environment is dangerous because it means Illinois will struggle to maintain the population it must have to support ever-growing budgets.
The state has struggled for years with debts, deficit and unpaid bills. Enough revenue has come in, for now, to pay off the state’s bills. But debts and deficits remain a problem attributable, in part, to the state’s population woes.
That’s what the census revealed, and the survey reaffirmed.
