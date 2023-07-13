You call THAT evidence?
This parody line purports to describe a desperate defense lawyer adopting a sanctimonious, disbelieving stance to steer jurors away from damning evidence confirming his client’s guilt.
But courthouse humor, like truth, can be stranger than fiction, as demonstrated this week when one of the four convicted defendants in the Commonweath Edison bribery conspiracy case filed a lengthy post-trial motion that not only contends she is not guilty of committing a crime but also maintains that no crime occurred.
“Anne Pramaggiore was convicted of nine felonies for conduct that violates no law and is commonplace in American society — accepting job recommendations from public officials without any expectation that the public official will get anything in return,” the motion states. “If what Ms. Pramaggiore did was bribery, any executive who has accepted a job recommendation from a public official has paid a bribe. Any public official who has made a job recommendation has committed bribery. And any judge who has recommended a clerk to a law firm with cases before the court has solicited a bribe.”
So say the hyperventilating lawyers representing former ComEd CEO Pramaggiore, one of four officials from the utility found guilty earlier this year of conspiring to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The other three — lobbyists Michael McClain, Jay Doherty and John Hooker — have yet to file their post-trial motions. But it would be no surprise if they made arguments similar to Pramaggiore’s.
All four are scheduled to be sentenced next year.
Prosecutors alleged that ComEd engaged in a costly yearslong effort to buy Madigan’s favor by, among other things, hiring his political associates, putting some of them in lucrative no-show jobs.
Because the defense could not deny what had occurred, it has attempted to dismiss it as business as usual. This is how politics is done in Illinois, they argued. So what’s the problem?
That’s exactly the problem, responded jurors, who convicted the four defendants on all charges.
The first of the defendants’ post-trial motions adopts the same argument the defense unsuccessfully put before jurors, and for good reason. Federal appeals courts have reached different conclusions as to what constitutes bribery under federal law.
In the 7th Circuit, prosecutors can either show a quid pro quo — I’ll do this if you’ll do that — or “corrupt intent” — I’ll do this in the expectation that he’ll do that.
The dispute among federal circuits ultimately will have to be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court, and the ComEd conspiracy could be the vehicle to get it there.
For the time being, however, U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber is grappling with this issue and others. He already has addressed some of the same issues in pretrial motions. So it’s highly likely he’ll stand by his prior rulings.
At the same time, however, the defense is alleging that Leinenweber made numerous errors during the trial by allowing some evidence to be introduced while barring other evidence.
The major issue, however, involves the ComEd four’s “intent.” Did the defendants have “corrupt intent,” as the government alleges? Or was ComEd engaging in what the defendants’ lawyers argued was “lawful ingratiation”?
What the defense called “lawful ingratiation,” however, included generous, multi-year salaries for Madigan associates who did no work. In post-trial interviews, jurors said the “pay but no work” formula looked like payoffs made to keep the all-powerful Madigan happy and favorably disposed to legislation that included rate hikes for ComEd.
Madigan and McClain, who is facing his second trial, are scheduled to go to trial in early 2024 in connection with the ComEd allegations and a similar alleged payoff scheme related to AT&T.