Jim Dey | Postal blues: First dog bit, then law did
When a man bites a dog, it is news. But when a dog bites a man, it’s frequently litigation.
That’s what happened after Chelsea, a 45-pound Labrador, bit Kevin Claffey on Oct. 1, 2015.
Chelsea had a defense — she was defending hearth and home. But would it fly?
Her unconditional love for the U.S. judicial system was vindicated after a jury ruled in Chelsea’s favor and then a state appeals court affirmed the jury’s verdict.
The recent unanimous decision from the 1st District Appellate Court in Cook County demonstrates again that dog bites are fertile ground for lawyers to plow. There’s a wealth of case law outlining when dog bites are legally justified — or not.
The facts in Chelsea’s case are so simple, a cat could understand them, and so is the law. The bite was another in the endless string of skirmishes between dogs and mail carriers.
As Claffey tells the story, he was delivering mail to the home of Virginia and Mark Huntley — Chelsea’s owners — in Glencoe. He heard one of the Huntleys two dogs barking from the back part of the driveway as he approached the front door, which featured two mail slots.
“One (was) on the outside and one on the inside of the door,” appellate court Justice LeRoy K. Martin Jr. wrote.
On previous occasions, when he heard dogs barking, Claffey “would bundle the mail and leave it between the front and screen doors.” This time, however, he decided to put the mail through the inner mail flap, which had a “spring-loaded hinge that kept the flap shut unless pushed open.”
To prevent damage to the mail, Claffey testified that he “placed his right hand through the slot to hold the inner flap open.”
“When he did so, Clelsea leapt up and bit his right hand. Claffey found himself in a ‘tug of war’ for two or three seconds until he was able to pull his hand back from Chelsea’s mouth,” the appellate court related.
Claffey testified the bite was very painful and that he received one stitch, pain medication and subsequent physical therapy. He also underwent surgery “to repair a nerve in his finger.”
From initial appearances, it looked like Chelsea was a very bad dog. After all, Claffey was just doing his job of delivering the mail when Chelsea bit, right? Case closed! Well, not so fast. The law surrounding dog bites is clear. To win, Claffey’s lawyer was required to prove four things:
1. Chelsea injured Claffey.
2. Claffey was conducting himself peaceably at the time.
3. Claffey did not provoke Clelsea.
4. Claffey was in a place where he had a legal right to be.
Claffey easily met the first, second and fourth requirements. But the lawyer representing Chelsea argued that Claffey failed to meet the third because he had provoked Chelsea.
What is provocation? The legal proposition is fact-dependent, and the appeals court said jurors were well within the legal rules to find in Chelsea’s favor.
“By placing his hand through the mail slot into the interior of (Chelsea’s owners’) house, Claffey breached the enclosure that otherwise separated and protected him from the Huntleys’ dogs,” Martin wrote.
“But for that act, the dogs could not have come in contact with him.”
But wasn’t Claffey just trying to do a good job, opening the mail slot with one hand while pushing undamaged mail through with the other?
Absolutely. But that raises another truism — no good deed goes unpunished.
“Regardless of Claffey’s intention ... a jury could reasonably expect a normal dog to perceive a hand entering its enclosed environment as an intrusion and react as it did; in other words, that this bite was provoked,” Martin wrote. “Provocation focuses on the dog’s perspective.”
Correction
In writing about local Republicans raffling off a Coach purse at a recent party gathering, I got the numbers wrong. Tickets were $5 each or five tickets for $20. Half of the more than $800 in proceeds were donated to the Carle Auxiliary.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.