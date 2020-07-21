Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan always has been shrewd, and his analytical skills did not desert him when he was asked 12 years ago about the legal troubles of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Public Official A, circa 2008.
“I think it’s a very serious problem for the governor. I think it becomes a serious problem for the Democratic Party. I wish it hadn’t happened. ... It’s all bad,” said Madigan, Public Official A, circa 2020.
It sure turned out bad for Blagojevich, who did a long stint in federal prison after being convicted of corruption charges. How will it turn out for Madigan?
The question of Madigan’s political and legal future is the No. 1 topic of conversation among the state’s politicos.
At 78, Madigan is the longest tenured legislative leader in U.S. history. But he’s also at the very top of Chicago federal prosecutors’ unofficial most wanted list.
Madigan’s world was turned upside down July 17, when federal prosecutors in Chicago disclosed that Commonwealth Edison, the state’s largest public utility, admitted in federal court to participating in a nine-year (2011-19) bribery conspiracy scheme by which it showered financial benefits on Madigan’s friends and associates (estimated value $1.32 million) in exchange for favorable action by Madigan on ComEd-backed legislation (estimated value in excess of $150 million).
The Diminutive Don, indirectly, denied any suggestion or hint of impropriety.
A two-paragraph statement, issued by his office and attributable to no one, vowed no further comment and, in part, read, “The Speaker has never helped someone find a job with the expectation that the person would not be asked to perform work by their employer, nor did he ever expect to provide anything to a prospective employer if it should choose to hire a person he recommended. He has never made a legislative decision with improper motives and has engaged in no wrongdoing here. Any claim to the contrary is unfounded.”
That, of course, depends on whom one believes.
ComEd entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in which it pledged to pay a $200 million fine and meet a variety of conditions, including complete cooperation with federal authorities, over the next three years. If the utility does not fulfill its obligations, the deal is off.
Suffice it to say, the allegations contained in a “statement of facts” filed with the utility’s guilty plea are not flattering to Madigan’s alleged style of doing business. But they are nothing new either.
Madigan watchers have long noted that donors — trial lawyers, labor unions and individuals seeking jobs and/or state contracts — to Madigan’s many political funds have benefited from their association with the all-powerful Speaker.
Former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, an embittered Madigan foe, was one of the few who was willing to say out loud what many others said privately — to play with Madigan, one has to pay Madigan in one form or another.
That shady reputation prompted a number of Illinois Democrats to adopt a faux profile in courage after the ComEd news broke.
Gov. Pritzker pronounced himself as shocked by the Madigan allegations as Captain Renault was to learn there was gambling at Rick’s Cafe Americain.
“If these allegations of wrongdoing by the Speaker are true, there is no question that he will have betrayed the public trust and he must resign, therefore,” Pritzker said.
A group of “progressive” Democratic legislators, including Urbana state Rep. Carol Ammons, issued a similar statement with the identical — ‘if these allegations are true’ — caveat.
“This kind of behavior is exactly why so many Illinoisans have lost faith in that notion (of government as a force for justice). We deserve better, and we must demand better,” stated the letter of which Ammons was the lead signatory.
Considering that the state appellate prosecutor is examining Ammons’ role in an alleged shoplifting incident, her words are rich with potential irony.
One media outlet was so taken with Pritzker’s comments that it suggested he threw Madigan under the bus.
That was the impression the public was supposed to get, our righteous governor deploring alleged wrongdoing without fear or favor.
But the “if the allegations are true” phrase leaves Madigan a lot of running room. He says they are not true. The only way anyone will ever know if they are true is if he’s indicted, tried and convicted, in which case he’d be stripped of his office and his state legislative pension.
It’s a long way from here (ComEd disclosures) to there (the resolution of the Madigan matter). In the meantime, he’s still the straw who stirs the legislative drinks.
But he’s fighting a two-front war — one against toothless Illinois Republicans in the November election and the other against far more formidable federal prosecutors who have unlimited time, money and resources to get their job done.
Or, to use Madigan’s words about the earlier iteration of himself, “It’s all bad.”