Political columnist Susan Estrich has spent a lifetime in politics, most notably as campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis.
The former Massachusetts governor lost badly to Republican George Bush I. But that doesn’t mean people don’t pay attention to what Estrich writes, particularly when she took on the issue of President Biden’s age.
Biden, now 80, recently announced that he’ll seek a second term in office in 2024, and Estrich leapt on his bandwagon.
“Joe Biden will be 86 by the time he finishes his second term in office. God willing. So what?”
That like-it-or-lump attitude is the front-line defense of many Democrats who believe Biden has done a fine job and have decided to stick with the guy who brung ’em to the White House.
But it’s easier to tell voters to forget Biden’s age issue than to persuade voters to do so. Hence, the dogmatism and boosterism on the part of some Biden backers.
That’s why Democrats hope — nay, pray — that Republicans foolishly nominate former President Donald Trump in 2024. They figure, with considerable justification, the public will reject more Trump drama to embrace a diminished Biden.
“Bring on the rematch,” Estrich writes.
But there are those sympathetic to Biden who are justifiably skeptical of her dismissal of the age issue. Public opinion polls show support for Biden, never high, has slipped.
A recent Washington Post-ABC News Poll show Biden has just a 36 percent approval rate and that roughly 33 percent of those surveyed believe he is sufficiently physically fit and mentally alert to serve as president.
Previous polls have shown large numbers of Democrats also are nervous about Biden’s physical and mental status. That’s prompted some of his media supporters to urge Biden to take a more vigorous and public approach to his duties.
The Post, complaining about Biden’s lack of news conferences, urged him to publicly “defend his positions”in order to “instill confidence” in the public.
“... He should be eager to show he can handle all aspects of the job,” a Post editorial stated.
A New York Times editorial was more blunt, asserting that Biden’s “refusal to engage with the public regularly raises questions about his age and health.”
“...Questions will persist about his age until he does more to assure the public that he is up to the job,” the Times stated.
How does an 80-year-old president display his vitality? Presidents Carter and Clinton jogged. Reagan went to his California ranch where he cleared out brush with a chainsaw. Obama golfed and played basketball, and Bush II biked. In contrast, Biden walks with a stiff gait, sometimes looks lost and, mostly, follows his handlers directions.
It’s hardly Biden’s fault that he’s diminished by age. Everyone has been or will be there. There’s no alternative. That leaves Democrats in a dilemma. Their game plan — not a very good one — appears to be based on the GOP nominating Trump. Essentially, they’ve ceded political control to their hated opponents.
In the meantime, many continue to demonstrate that denial is not just a river in Egypt.
New York Times columnist Charles Blow epitomizes the Democrats’ what’s-the-problem approach. He asserts concerns about Biden’s age are the result of a GOP plot to emphasize the issue, claiming public concerns are “fueled by political manipulations and media complicity.” At the same time, he questions whether Biden’s age is a legitimate issue.
“It’s true that if he’s re-elected, Biden would be the oldest president we’ve ever had. But he was already the oldest president the first time he was elected. What changed?” he asked.
The calendar, for one thing, from 2020 to 2024. In Biden’s case, four more years is far more than a campaign slogan.