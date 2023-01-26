Jim Dey | Pride group's lawsuit reflects changing social attitudes
Speech is free, but the legal battles it engenders can be expensive.
That’s the situation in Aurora, where a gay rights group recently sued the city for allegedly violating its constitutional free speech rights.
Oddly enough, few objected to what once might have generated controversy — Aurora Pride’s planned June 2022 parade. City officials granted a permit, the mayor planned to participate and the city sponsored a float.
But that was before Aurora Pride officials expressed their disdain for police officers.
A political battle ensued. An insufficient number of police officers agreed to provide security. Only after the city offered triple time to officers was the parade held.
But then the city billed Aurora Pride for the full cost of the police presence — $40,427 — nearly twice the original agreed $21,000 cost.
Aurora Pride’s lawsuit alleges city officials tried to silence its anti-police message by threatening to cancel the parade and then billing the full triple-overtime costs.
The lawsuit raises two questions — one social and one legal.
The answer to the first — can’t we all just get along? — is an emphatic no.
The second — does the lawsuit have legs? — awaits either a legal settlement or a decision in Chicago federal court.
Aurora hosted pride parades in 2018 and 2019 but not — because of the coronavirus pandemic — in 2020 or 2021.
The parade was back on for 2022, the lawsuit stating organizers wanted to “express pride in Aurora’s LGBTQ community and communicate a message of inclusion” to both “marginalized” and “broader” communities.
But its “inclusion” message excluded off-duty but uniformed police officers from marching in the parade.
The lawsuit states gay police officers from Elgin and Aurora were told they could march only if they dressed “out of uniform and without official vehicles.”
Police were insulted, and local politicians — state Sen. Linda Holmes and Mayor Richard Irvin — jumped on the controversy.
Irvin, who called the anti-police stance “offensive and unacceptable,” asked Aurora Pride to “reconsider.”
Aurora Pride refused because excluding uniformed police marchers was necessary to protect the “parade’s message of welcome and inclusion.”
There was considerable discussion between city and Aurora Pride officials on a variety of issues — the numbers of officers the city required (58), whether Aurora Pride could hire private security, and whether the city would cancel the parade.
The issues were resolved — temporarily — when the city announced June 9, 2022, that its triple-time offer attracted the required 58 officers. Three days later, the parade was held.
But the extra police costs angered Aurora Pride.
Its lawsuit alleges the city’s actions “imposed unreasonable obstacles to Aurora Pride’s right to free speech in a public forum” because Aurora Pride banned “uniformed officers marching in the parade.”
Specifically, the lawsuit alleges Aurora’s special-permit ordinance is constitutionally flawed because it has insufficient “safeguards to prevent government actors from taking arbitrary or discriminatory actions.”
The lawsuit seeks undisclosed financial damages.
University of Illinois constitutional law Professor Jason Mazzone said the lawsuit raises an important issue — “what limits are there on the ability of government to impose security and other policing costs on the organizers of parades, protests or other expressive activities that occur in public settings?”
In a similar 1992 Georgia case, Mazzone said the court invalidated an ordinance allowing county officials to charge higher fees for parades that generated controversy.
“That violated the First Amendment because it meant fees depended upon the message being expressed — and, worse, that a hostile public could shut down some parades by driving up security costs,” he said.
Mazzone said that if a “full development of the facts” shows the city imposed higher costs because of Aurora Pride’s anti-police message, “it seems to me that under current precedent Aurora Pride is likely to prevail.”
While the lawsuit is pending, Aurora Pride is seeking a permit for its 2023 parade.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.