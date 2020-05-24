Jim Dey | Prisoner strip-search case from 2011 still unresolved
In most court cases, a judge’s ruling is final. But there are cases that go on and on and on.
Take the lawsuit that grew out of a mass 2011 strip search of roughly 200 female inmates at the Lincoln Correctional Center.
It’s still alive, courtesy of a rare court-ordered rebirth, and, one way or another, it just might make it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Last summer, it looked like a three-judge panel on the federal appeals court in Chicago had disposed of it for good. But in December, all the judges on the Seventh Circuit made the rare move of vacating the three-judge panel’s ruling and scheduling another hearing before the full panel.
On May 14, the
en banc panel heard
oral arguments and a ruling should be forthcoming relatively soon. What’s the beef?
The dispute poses a question of just what constitutional rights prison inmates possess. They don’t forfeit all their rights as citizens while in custody, but it might seem that way.
The facts are disquieting. But then so is the life convicted felons face behind bars. The legal question is constitutionally complicated.
Here’s what happened.
On March 30, 2011, administrators at the correctional facility decided to hold a training session for new guards about strip searches
and how to do them the right way.
Court records indicate that a large group of women were removed from their cells and taken to the prison gym, “where they remained, handcuffed and standing until the guards searched them.”
The searches, conducted in a beauty salon and bathroom off the gym, required groups of between four and 10 women to stand naked.
“One by one, they were told to raise their breast, bend over, spread their buttocks and cough,” Judge John Lee wrote.
The women were inspected visually but not touched — a significant issue in the opinion of the three-judge panel that dismissed the case.
Those facts reveal a callous and dehumanizing approach, one likely to enrage those on the receiving end.
But, again, the issue is constitutionality, whether the treatment accorded the women violated their Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures.
Writing for the court’s 2-1 majority, Justice Frank Easterbrook cited prior precedents holding that “for more than
20 years, it has been established in this circuit that the Fourth Amendment does not apply to visual inspections of prisoners.”
“It is best to leave the law of the circuit alone, unless and until the (U.S. Supreme Court) suggests that it needs change,” Easterbrook said.
He was joined in the opinion by Justice Daniel Manion.
Lee, a district court judge ontemporary assignment to the Seventh Circuit, dissented, expressing the view that the reasonableness of the search was the real issue.
Since the full court vacated Easterbrook’s majority opinion, it would appear that full panel of justices found Lee’s dissent more compelling.
He argued that, based on his reading of case law, inmates do have a reasonable expectation to the privacy of the insides of their bodies.
“Only after concluding that a protectible interest exists would I address the searches’ justification and methodology in the context of deciding whether the searches were reasonable,” wrote Lee, saying it is an issue that involves “balancing the need for a particular search against the invasion of personal rights that the search entails.”
He also noted that “a position recognizing an inmate’s expectation of privacy in his or her body — inside and out — would be consistent with every other circuit to have addressed the issue.”
It is impossible to predict, with certainty, what the full appeals court will do, although it obviously vacated the three-judge panel’s decision for a reason.
If it upholds the 2-1 decision, as Lee noted, that would put the Seventh Circuit at odds with the other circuits, setting the stage for the U.S. Supreme Court to conclude the issue is ripe enough to hear and decide on a nationwide basis. If it overturns it and makes new law, justices in all the circuits would be singing from the same hymnal.
But it wouldn’t be over then either, because the case would then have to go back to a trial judge — U.S. Judge Richard Mills of Springfield presided initially — to address the issue of whether the search nine years ago was reasonable and a valid exercise of prison administration or a mass violation of inmates’ rights.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.