Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday painted a glowing picture of state finances and coupled it with calls for increased social spending when he presented his plans for a nearly $50 billion state budget.
“As of Fiscal Year 2023, all our state’s short-term and medium-term liabilities will have been eliminated. All of it,” he told legislators. “Our budgets are built on a solid foundation of normalized state revenue and more efficient management of state resources.”
While devoting much of his speech to undeniable improvements in the state’s financial picture, he once again went out of his way to denigrate those who contend that the state still has serious financial problems.
Combining his two favorite insults — “carnival barkers” and “spelunkers of misery” — Pritzker denounced “misery’s carnival barkers.” He was referring partially to the financial analysts at Truth-in-Accounting and Wirepoints.
Although he denied it, that group was slightly expanded Wednesday to include state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet. The veteran legislator was designated by the GOP to respond to Pritzker’s budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Rose cited Pritzker’s proposal for “$3 billion in new spending” as cause for concern, contending that “to go on a spending spree” in the face of an impending recession is “not prudent.” He cited Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s warning about avoiding costly new programs as proof of bipartisan concerns.
Although Pritzker would deny Rose’s charge of imprudence, he did not dispute charges of ambitious spending plans. The governor described his proposals as “transformative, generational investments” in education, health care, childhood education and various poverty-related social issues.
Pritzker said “we will have failed everyone in Illinois if we don’t place a higher priority on tackling poverty.”
Rose said Republicans support Pritzker’s plans to provide assistance to the “developmentally disabled” but questioned why the governor failed to mention the need to address skyrocketing utility bills.
While Rose asserted he’s not included among the “carnival barkers of misery” Pritzker attacks, he defended critics’ claims that Illinois has not righted its financial ship.
“It’s not wrong to point out that his budget has been bailed out. The fact is that federal taxpayers have bailed it out,” he said, referring to the many billions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid that is ending.
That was among the points that Wirepoints analysts Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner made in their analysis of Pritzker’s budget. They cited $200 billion in aid to the public and private sectors as the reason state revenues have been unexpectedly strong.
They also challenged the governor’s claim that he’s balanced the state budget four years in a row, saying it is “simply not true.” They noted that a recent legislative report concluded the state “will shortchange its annual contribution to public pensions by about $4 billion this year.”
Their contention is that the state budget can’t be balanced if overall state debt rises every year. Illinois’ five public pensions are underfunded by an estimated $140 billion.
Sheila Weinberg, another of Pritzker’s “carnival barkers of misery,” said the governor’s new spending is “well-meaning” but comes at the expense of the state “not paying” on its long-term debts.
“That we can afford them is a matter of opinion,” said Weinberg, CEO of Chicago-based Truth-in-Accounting.
Pritzker’s spending plan will be reviewed — and inevitably altered — by legislators during the next few months. But if past practice is an indicator, most of what he’s proposed will be approved.