Anybody who follows Illinois politics knows Gov. J.B. Pritzker — the beneficiary of an inherited multibillion-dollar family fortune — likes to spread campaign cash around to his favorite candidates and causes.
His most favorite candidate, of course, is himself, and his political plate is full. While seeking re-election as governor in November, he’s testing the waters in places like New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Florida for a possible run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024.
His ambitions, of course, are lubricated by unlimited financial resources, as was again demonstrated by a recent news report involving Pritzker cash and the Democratic Governors Association.
Anyone remember the DGA? Before the June 28 primary, the organization ran dozens of television ads trashing Republican Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin while touting his rival for the Republican gubernatorial nod, state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia.
What’s the explanation?
Pritzker and his advisers didn’t want to face Irvin, a Black Republican lawyer and military veteran, in the general election because they feared he could jeopardize Pritzker’s re-election by cutting into the Black vote in Cook County.
Pritzker and his advisers did want to face Bailey because they figure the downstate farmer and conservative will be a tough sell to voters in the Chicago suburbs, particularly women.
The DGA spent $19 million and achieved its desired goal of defeating Irvin and nominating Bailey.
That’s not chump change — or is it? To make that judgment, one has to know whose change it was.
Records show the $19 million the DGA spent actually was chump change — Pritzker’s chump change, to be specific.
IRS filings show, according to a recent report from NBC News, that out of the $68 million the DGA raised in 2022, Pritzker donated $24 million. So the DGA ads attacking Irvin and promoting Bailey actually were routed from Pritzker’s spare-change drawer to the DGA.
That disclosure further undermines Pritzker’s denials that he assisted Bailey’s efforts to secure the GOP nomination.
Of course, no one familiar with the facts believed Pritzker’s denials in the first place. That raises the philosophical question about whether an individual who makes an intentional misrepresentation is really lying when no one believes the statement to begin with.
So it appears that Pritzker was playing a double game with his primary campaign ads, giving himself separation from an advertising campaign that he was funding.
Not that it will make much difference in terms of the election outcome.
Illinois is a solid Democratic state. How Democratic is it?
Democrats in other states are scared to death that President Joe Biden’s poor polling numbers and unpopular policies will drag them to defeat in November. If public-opinion polls continue to forecast Democratic disaster as Election Day draws closer, look for office-seeking Democrats elsewhere to do one of the things to survive:
- Pretend they don’t know who Biden is, never heard of the fellow. Who are you talking about?
- If they do acknowledge any awareness of Biden, they will be critical of him and his policies.
But Pritzker won’t have that problem. Recent polling from a group called Morning Consult shows that Pritzker’s public-approval rating stands at 51 percent.
While Biden’s national public-approval rating is hovering in the 20 percent range, the president’s approval rating in Illinois is at 47 percent.
If those numbers are accurate, Illinois — on a statewide election basis — is not in political play vis a vis the November election.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff