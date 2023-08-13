Gov. J.B. Pritzker, always game for a war of words, has been on a rhetorical rampage in recent days.
The governor zealously supports legal abortion, and his demeaning, insulting remarks make his feelings clear about those who don’t.
He recently called abortion foes, of whom there are millions, “far right” extremists.
Pritzker’s strident remarks ignore the obvious reality that those opinions on both sides of the debate are based on moral, political and legal principles.
How could it be otherwise when one considers what this debate is about?
The governor really does know better. But as a politician who sees an issue ripe for exploitation, he can’t resist playing the role of pyromaniac in a field of straw men.
That’s why Pritzker went on the attack again after last week’s statewide vote in Ohio was reported — and properly so — as a big victory for abortion proponents.
Here’s what happened:
Ohio’s constitution allows passage of a citizen-driven amendment to its governing document if approved by a simple majority.
Abortion proponents, including prominent Democrats, have proposed a constitutional amendment allowing broad access to abortion, to be voted on in the November election.
Opponents, including Republicans, unsuccessfully sought to short-circuit that effort by amending the Ohio Constitution to raise the passage requirement from 50 to 60 percent.
Voters last week overwhelmingly voted against the GOP proposal.
“Tonight, in a massive win for democracy, voters in Ohio rejected a right-wing measure to change the rules of the game. Extremist Republicans will stop at nothing to dismantle reproductive rights,” he tweeted.
There’s something funny about what Pritzker called a “massive win for democracy” against a “right-wing measure.”
If Ohio voters had adopted the 60 percent requirement, their rules would match the Illinois Constitution’s rules for the amendment process.
To put an amendment on the ballot, Illinois senators and representatives must approve by three-fifth majorities. To be adopted, the proposed amendment must be approved by “either three-fifths of those voting on the question or a majority of those voting in the election.”
By the Ohio standard Pritzker embraced, Illinois’ rules are an affront to democracy.
That, of course, is not correct. Says who? No less a political savant than Pritzker.
That’s why Pritzker later said Illinois should not embrace the Ohio approach.
“We have a 60 percent threshold here. We’ve had amendments pass and fail in Illinois. And I think I wouldn’t change what we’re doing here in Illinois,” he said.
As the governor knows, requiring a supermajority to amend the state or federal constitution provides a far more stable government framework.
The Illinois Constitution, like the U.S. Constitution, represents a mostly permanent guide that establishes general rules and limits in which the three branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial — operate.
Legislative majorities and the governor make public policy decisions. Depending on political passions, Illinois legislators can maintain, modify or revise state policies, like when they abolished the death penalty or legalized same-sex marriage.
Ohio’s problem — one that political operatives everywhere understand — is that its constitutional framework operates at the same level as which-way-is-the-political-wind-blowing legislators.
Pritzker inadvertently made that point when he acknowledged the Ohio vote was all about abortion.
“That’s all it was. And you also heard Republicans ... saying last night that they intend to bring their referendum back, to make it hard for people to change the constitution. Maybe they will. But by that time, Ohio would have put into its constitution a restoration of a woman’s right to choose,” Pritzker said.
But for how long? Under Ohio’s system, the new fundamental constitutional right to abortion can be repealed by majority vote at the next election and then reinstated in the election after that.
On and on it could go.
The Buckeye state is single-issue heaven, where well-meaning zealots of all persuasions can do their worst.
Is there a better example — doing the wrong thing for what a majority thought was the right reason — of how politically divisive the abortion issue has become?