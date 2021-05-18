Jim Dey | Pritzker flip-flop could put remap fight in deep sleep
Gov. J.B. Pritzker swore his allegiance to a bipartisan legislative map-drawing process with all the sincerity that an insincere politician could muster.
“We need independent maps in Illinois. I believe we want more competitive elections across the state of Illinois. Right now, people feel like (when) they walk into the voting booth and, because of the way their district has been gerrymandered, they really only have one choice,” he told the Chicago Tribune editorial board during his 2018 campaign for governor.
Pritzker was joined in that debate by Democratic primary opponents Daniel Biss and Chris Kennedy, and he took advantage of the opportunity to distinguish himself from them.
While Biss and Kennedy stuck with the traditional gerrymandering approach afforded the majority party, Pritzker embraced an independent commission to re-draw state House and Senate district boundary lines.
The Pritzker plan would have stripped insider politicians of their ability to select their voters rather than the other way around.
Needless to say, his reform message was not warmly embraced by Democratic legislative leaders in Springfield. Some openly worried that Pritzker meant what he said.
It’s clear now that Pritzker didn’t. After more than two years of backtracking, the governor officially fell in line with business as usual a couple weeks ago.
Pritzker will sign into law whatever legislative district maps Democrats send to him later this month.
When he does, barring the results of anticipated litigation, Pritzker will pull down the curtain on a political movement that sought without success throughout much of the past 10 years to change the rules surrounding state and federal legislative elections.
Led by ChangeIllinois, the goo-goos — good-government groups and individuals — repeatedly pressed for passage of a state constitutional amendment that would establish a bipartisan commission of citizens to draw legislative maps after the decennial census.
They thought they had plenty of time and would be ready for non-Illinois-style redistricting reform by 2021. But all signs indicate time has run out.
Since legislative leaders, led by former Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, adamantly opposed taking any legislative action to put the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot, proponents had no choice but to try to do it by legislative petition.
It’s a cumbersome process that requires the collection of millions of voter signatures.
In 2014, proponents collected the signatures and presented them to the State Board of Elections. Then they watched as officials there declared the petitions flawed, legally unworthy of making the ballot — how convenient for the powers that be.
In 2016, they tried again, this time collecting signatures that satisfied the elections board.
Then they watched as the Illinois Supreme Court — by a 4-3 party-line vote — declared the proposed ballot question unconstitutional and struck it from the ballot.
Last year and this year, the goo-goos tried moral suasion to persuade majority party legislators to put the public’s interest before their political interest. The effort was doomed from the start.
Democratic legislative leaders — unofficially — are scheduled to release a first version of the new political maps this week. That’s why Springfield is overwhelmed with rumors about the lengths the super-majority party intends to go to make Republicans even more of a super-minority party.
There’s also plenty of speculation about party leaders’ plan to appease a growing Hispanic constituency and at whose expense — Black legislators, previously entrenched liberal White Democrats, Republicans or all three?
The process is complicated by Democrats’ questionable plan to use population estimates to draw their maps rather than wait for delayed census numbers. If they waited for what are supposed to be required census figures, however, Democrats might have to include Republicans in the map-drawing process.
That’s a threat they cannot abide.
The public understands very little about the redistricting process and pays even less attention.
As a consequence of their snoozing, most voters are losing the opportunity to choose from multiple candidates running in competitive legislative elections.
Legal challenges aside, the new maps are expected to be in place for 10 years, not re-drawn until after the 2031 census is complete.
In that respect, an issue that has been featured heavily in public debate for years may well be put to rest, not permanently, but long enough to seem that way.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.