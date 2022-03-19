Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain and snow this morning. A few rain showers in the afternoon - otherwise, mostly cloudy. High 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.