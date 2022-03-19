Jim Dey | Pritzker gets a challenger from his own party
Another round of quick takes on the people, places and things being talked about in the news over the past week:
Challenge from the left
Five Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the November election. But this week, Pritzker got another opponent, this one a Democrat.
Not only that, but Pritzker’s challenger for the Democratic nomination — retired Army nurse Beverly Miles of Chicago — said she hopes to defeat Pritzker even though he’s done what she called a “phenomenal job.”
If he’s done such a great job, why run against him?
“Servitude and advocacy (are) in my DNA,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I served my country. Now I want to serve the great state of Illinois.”
Miles called for “working people” to run and be elected to public office to serve “the working people.” She identified her key issues as Medicare for all, reparations for descendants of slaves and reducing gun violence.
“With the violence in Chicago, it’s going to take somebody that understands battlefield operations,” she said. “I’m community tested and battlefield ready.”
Miles would appear to have little chance to defeat Pritzker, who not only has strong support among Democrats but more-than-ample campaign funds.
The primary election will be held June 28.
Challenge from the right
Republicans are worried sick about the absence of a strong U.S. Senate candidate at the top of the fall ballot. They fear that weakness there could sink the entire GOP ticket.
It’s not clear whether they’ll have a strong candidate. But the GOP is better off this month than it was last month following the announcement by Kathy Salvi that she’s running for the GOP nomination.
That name won’t bowl anyone over. Few have heard of Salvi. She’s a lawyer and the wife of Al Salvi, a former state representative who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 1996 against Democrat Dick Durbin.
But Kathy Salvi is expected to be able to raise enough money — perhaps with some added self-funding — to run a credible long-shot campaign against Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Prior to her announcement, the GOP basically had given up the idea of trying to mount a serious challenge to Duckworth.
In making her announcement, Salvi targeted what she called the Democrats’ “radical left” politics reflected in their “radical progressive agenda.”
Her campaign will emphasize “rebuilding the economy, supporting law enforcement and making our communities safer and addressing the corruption that has run rampant by the Pritzker/Madigan machine.”
Duckworth is considered an extremely formidable opponent. She defeated Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk by a wide margin in 2016 and is running in a heavily Democratic state. In addition, Duckworth is a severely disabled military veteran whose example of courage and determination is worthy of respect and sympathy.
Former Illini hoopster spreads the word
The story of Marc Davidson, a former Illini who now coaches high school basketball in Indiana, continues to draw strong media attention.
The News-Gazette reported in this space a few weeks ago that Davidson is fighting stage 4 cancer while continuing to coach his team and speak publicly of his deep religious faith.
Davidson’s school — Blackhawk Christian — recently lost its bid for a third-straight state championship. His team bowed out with a 58-53 overtime loss to Central Noble.
Since his 2020 diagnosis, Davidson and his squad have gathered after games with opposing teams at center court.
Here’s how one Indiana newspaper described what happens.
“Big or small, private or public school, the teams convene at center court. During the two minutes or so (Davidson) speaks, the gyms are silent, most in the stands leaning forward trying to hear what he’s saying. After the March 6 Bluffton Sectional title game, most of the court was filled with fans coming out of the stands to listen and pray with him, a remarkable display of community and compassion.”
What message does Davidson impart?
“It’s whatever God puts on my heart,” he said.
“I just talk about how ... when you get a diagnosis like mine, you come to realize the things that really matter, and ultimately the things that really don’t,” he added. “My faith in Christ is obviously the most important thing. It’s pretty brief. I just kind of tell them where I’m at and what my diagnosis (is) and how Jesus is carrying me through that.”
Because of his weakened condition, Davidson has dropped teaching from his schedule while still attending practice and coaching in games with the help of an assistant coach.
While continuing to undergo medical treatment, Davidson said his condition has given him the opportunity to tell others the lessons he has learned.
“When people understand you are terminally sick, they’ll say, ‘Let’s at least hear the man out,’” Davidson said. “If cancer opens that door, we’ll use every opportunity that we have.”
Davidson, a solid forward from Aurora, played for Lou Henson’s Illini for two years in the early 1990s before transferring to a smaller school where he dominated opposition teams.
Blast from the past
Anyone remember Terry Cosgrove? Years ago, he was one of those University of Illinois students who was active in community politics, pretty much protesting anything and everything that offended his left-leaning perspective.
Cosgrove was ahead of his time in his fight for gay rights, once suing a local music establishment and winning a settlement after management objected to Cosgrove dancing with a male friend.
He eventually moved to the Chicago area, where he became president and chief executive officer of Personal PAC, an abortion-rights group.
Now he’s retiring after 33 years with Personal PAC, winning plaudits for his efforts.
“Terry’s tireless political work and advocacy led to the passage of bills such as HB40 and the Reproductive Health Act, the repeal of the parental-notification law, and the election of countless pro-choice elected officials, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker,” the organization said.
