Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker isn’t the target of much criticism — at least from those who matter.
Republicans, obviously, pick on him. But they mostly are talking to themselves. By embracing failed tactics and poor candidates in recent years, they’ve consigned themselves to statewide irrelevance for the foreseeable future.
Even when they’re right, Republicans are ignored. Take a few weeks ago, when Pritzker and Democratic legislators were putting together the budget that takes effect July 1.
GOP legislators warned that the cost of providing free medical care to illegal immigrants had exploded and become unaffordable. Starting from a phony initial cost estimate of $2 million annually just a few years ago, they warned its real costs were rising to more than $1 billion a year.
Ho-hum, for the most part, was the political response, at least in public.
Last week, everything changed. Pritzker announced he’s limiting the number of people who can sign up and cutting planned spending to $550 million a year.
That’s when the name-calling and the insult-slinging began in earnest.
“Cruel and inhuman” and “criminal” were just some of the labels applied to Pritzker by his Democratic supporters, including members of Congress and the Chicago City Council.
Graciela Guzman, a one-time spokeswoman for Healthy Illinois, described herself as “enraged” by Pritzker’s decision, and a small group of protesters scheduled a “die-in” in downtown Chicago.
The governor’s decision to limit spending to $550 million a year is hardly evidence of frugality. Springfield political analyst Rich Miller noted the boost to $550 million for fiscal 2023-24 represents the “highest state dollar increase for any single program” in the new budget.
At the same time, 63,000 people are already covered by the growing program. Pritzker said he’s putting a cap on new enrollment because the state has so many other spending priorities and only so much money.
The state’s fiscal health isn’t nearly as good as the governor would have people believe. Illinois is buried under long-term public pension debts (roughly $140 billion) that will only grow worse.
In the meantime, as is his practice, Pritzker launched a strong counter-attack on his critics.
For starters, he’s suggested that much of the criticism is insincere noise designed to pacify certain groups. He said he made it clear to Hispanic legislative leaders that exploding program costs had to be contained.
He said the Legislative Latino Caucus “knew what was going on” and that the public criticism of his decision is just political posturing.
One thing Pritzker certainly hasn’t done is show any sign of backing off.
That’s one aspect of Pritzker’s political personality that is striking and, to many, appealing. He’s a belligerent pol who never pulls a punch. Usually, he bashes defenseless Republicans. But he’ll go after anyone who crosses him.
In that respect, Pritzker comes across as a chief executive who’s used to demanding — and getting — his way.
That’s certainly the case so far with his tenure as governor. Working with a mostly compliant supermajority Democratic legislature, he’s pushed an uber-progressive agenda.
Given that reality and his undeniable political ambition, it’s no wonder Pritzker has the perfect candidate in mind to take President Biden’s spot on the 2024 Democratic ticket if political circumstances allow it.