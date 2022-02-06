Jim Dey | Pritzker, his budget critics barking at each other
When a calm and confident Gov. J.B. Pritzker released the details of his proposed $45.4 billion 2022-23 budget plan last week, he couldn’t resist paying tribute to himself.
“After decades of credit downgrades, by the end of my second full fiscal year in office, Illinois received two credit upgrades — the first upgrades the state has received in over 20 years,” he said. “The massive bill backlog that contained bills past due for as long as 500 days now contains only unpaid general-funds bills averaging 15 days old.
“And that $3.2 billion structural deficit? Well, today, I’m pleased to announce Illinois will end this fiscal year with a $1.7 billion surplus, the first of its kind in more than 25 years.”
In arguing his case for himself, Pritzker anticipated that critics will argue he’s playing games with the numbers and what he said is empty election-year rhetoric. As is his habit, he targeted those he has labeled “carnival barkers” with scathing criticism.
They are nothing but self-interested liars, he claims, selfish people who have Illinois’ worst interests at heart.
He argued these “same tired old characters” are so “desperate to bad-mouth Illinois” that they will “falsely attribute our fiscal success to the federal American Rescue Plan Act.”
“As usual, they’re wrong,” he declared.
Well, what say the alleged “carnival barkers”? They’re barking up a storm.
Sheila Weinberg, founder of Chicago-based Truth-in-Accounting, contends those the governor routinely vilifies include “basic mathematicians, the state’s pension-system actuaries, Securities and Exchange Commission officials and those who drafted the state’s latest bond offering.”
In other words, she said, those who prepare and look at the behind-the-scenes, legally required financial disclosures will realize the governor’s budget rhetoric is gamesmanship aimed at a gullible public.
Weinberg pointed out that Illinois got $8 billion in federal funds. But for that infusion, she said, it would have been impossible for Pritzker to put together a budget “without raising taxes, cutting services or benefits or borrowing money.”
Does a broad swath of the public know or even care much about this ongoing battle over budgetary baloney? Probably not, but Pritzker’s carnival barkers suggest the public can’t help but notice when state’s finances inevitably grow worse.
Another Pritzker target, Mark Glennon, also was not impressed by his claims. He suggests “a more honest speech would have been just a thank you to the federal government for bailing out Illinois.”
A financial analyst for Wirepoints.com, Glennon contends that Pritzker’s claim that Illinois would have a balanced budget without federal money is “beyond preposterous.”
In fact, Glennon said, there is no balanced state budget even with the federal money, and there hasn’t been one for two decades. He said any claims otherwise are false.
Political budgeting leaves considerable room for manipulating budget numbers and disguising problems.
Take the reputed balanced-budget mandate in the Illinois Constitution. It’s not a mandate at all, because the text states: “Appropriations for a fiscal year shall not exceed funds estimated by the General Assembly to be available during that year.”
The word “estimated” is key because of all the wiggle room it allows.
Then there are the debts that can be counted — or not.
Illinois owes the federal government roughly $5 billion borrowed to fill a hole in the state’s unemployment-insurance program. Glennon pointed out that obligation was “entirely ignored and more than exceeds Pritzker’s supposed surplus.”
Those issues barely scrape the surface of the budget discussion. But they showcase the debates between self-interested politicians and alleged carnival barkers.
They don’t like each other much, and given their differences, there’s no reason why they should.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.