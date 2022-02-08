Jim Dey | Pritzker hopes election-year wardrobe will fly with voters
Clark Kent has nothing on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The mild-mannered reporter for a major metropolitan newspaper can duck into a phone booth and pop out in a spandex outfit with a red cape and a big red “S” for Superman on his chest.
But the equally acrobatic chief executive recently accomplished the same makeover. The only difference is that the initials on his outfit were “TC” for “tax cutter.”
Yes, the first-term-running-for-a-second-term tiger of a governor is changing, briefly, his stripes. He’s moving from tax hiker to tax cutter in one fell swoop, and it was easier for him than leaping over a building in a single bound.
All he had to do is utter the magic words.
“Government ought to ... put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Illinoisans. Our budget success gives us the opportunity to do just that,” he said in his recent budget address.
Why the big change in approach? He said it’s because “inflation is squeezing families,” and he wants to help.
Skeptics, however, suggest that it has more to do with generating election-year headlines that read like those following his budget speech.
“Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker offers a $45.4 billion spending plan for 2023, with tax relief taking center stage.”
If so, mission accomplished.
The governor is promising $1 billion in tax relief, and that’s an impressive sum. But in terms of real money for the 12 million-plus people of Illinois, consider this.
Pritzker and legislators approved more than $5 billion in 20-plus new tax or fee hikes since he took office in 2019. He also unsuccessfully pushed for a state constitutional amendment to replace the state’s flat income-tax rate with progressive rates — multiple rising rates on increasing levels of income.
Calling his tax-cut proposals the “Family Relief Plan,” the governor has proposed three temporary sales, fuel and property tax reductions:
Pritzker is promising to lift for one year the 1 percent state sales tax (a penny per $1) on groceries. A person who spends $50 a week on groceries for 52 weeks will save $26.
Revenue from that sales tax goes to local governments. Pritzker said the state will reimburse those entities an estimated $360 million.
- With gas prices having jumped to around $4 a gallon, he’s promised to postpone a planned gasoline tax hike scheduled to take effect on July 1, a consequence of annual gasoline tax hikes Pritzker and legislators approved in 2019.
At that time, they doubled the state’s gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents per gallon plus ordered annual cost-of-living increases every year following July 1. Because of those annual hikes, the gas tax is now 39.2 cents a gallon.
Pritzker has proposed delaying the inflation-driven increase scheduled to take effect on July 1, avoiding a roughly 2-cent-per-gallon increase. A motorist who purchases 50 gallons of gasoline a week will save a dollar.
There are more taxes on gasoline than just the gas tax. Illinois is one of the few states that charges sales tax on top of its gasoline tax — a tax on a tax.
- Finally, Pritzker has proposed a cut strictly for homeowners who pay property taxes. It offers a 5 percent property tax rebate on top of he current 5 percent property tax deduction. The cut, however, is subject to income limitations and has a $300 ceiling.
All things considered, it’s pocket change for most taxpayers. That’s not to say the savings won’t come as welcome relief from a tax-happy government. But Pritzker’s proposed tax cuts don’t add up to much, and they won’t last long, expiring eight months after the November election he hopes his stunning new persona will help win.
