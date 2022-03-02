Jim Dey | Pritzker joins courts in washing hands of school mask mandate
Sometimes it’s easier just to declare victory and withdraw.
That’s what Gov. J.B. Pritzker did with his school mask mandate. After arguing vehemently that it should be kept in place, Pritzker flipped and said it was no longer important to maintain.
The mandate is still in effect in schools that choose to keep it. But Pritzker — at least for now — has washed his hands of it.
But while the governor was defending his legal authority, the legislative authority on which it relied was undercut by fellow Democrats.
After Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow ruled Feb. 4 that Pritzker had no authority to impose the school mask mandate, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules allowed the rule to expire.
Three Democrats on the panel voted no while two others voted “present,” a cowardly way of voting no.
Taking note, a state appeals court ruled that Pritzker’s appeal of Grischow’s ruling was moot because the rule on which Pritzker relied was no longer in place.
The Illinois Supreme Court agreed. In finding the dispute moot, it vacated the trial judge’s restraining order because “when an appeal is rendered moot through happenstance, the judgments of the courts below are vacated.”
Just what does all that legal issue avoidance mean? It is sound and fury signifying nothing.
“From a judicial point of view, (the litigation) never happened,” said Urbana lawyer and former law Professor Steve Beckett.
He said “courts often determine ways to not decide issues that are important to be decided.” In this case, the issue is one of gubernatorial power versus citizen rights.
“Wouldn’t it be good to know the limits of the governor’s authority” so the issue is resolved in the event of another public-health crisis, Beckett asked.
The courts, however, decide cases. They do not issue advisory opinions.
Two of the high court’s seven justices — Michael Burke and David Overstreet — disagreed. They said the validity of Grischow’s ruling is “an important issue that should be resolved by this court.”
While both Pritzker and opponents of his mandate can claim a nonexistent victory in a court of law, it’s clear that Pritzker recognizes he was losing public support in the court of public opinion.
Just last week, Democratic Party adviser David Axelrod warned Pritzker and other Democrats that their re-election efforts are “not going to be a walk in the park” because voters are fed up with pandemic restrictions, inflation and crime.
Pritzker’s political future, of course, partly depends on whom the Republicans run against him. So far, none of the seven GOP candidates has captured public attention in a way that suggests Pritzker should be worried.
But that’s politics, and the original dispute was legal. The trial judge ruled Pritzker lacked authority to order masks in schools because they are a form of “modified quarantine” that is “intended to limit disease transmission.”
Mask critics argued — and the trial judge agreed — that they have a statutory right to object and that the governor’s mandate illegally “attempted” to bypass those rights.
Conversely, the governor’s lawyers contended he has unlimited emergency authority to take action that he views necessary to protect the public.
Which side has the more persuasive legal argument? The public will have to wait for the next case that raises the same issue to find out.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff