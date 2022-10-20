Jim Dey | Pritzker leaning into abortion rights in all races
Gov J.B. Pritzker is riding a wave — an abortion wave — right up to the Nov. 8 election.
Campaigning for — and expected to win — a second term, Pritzker is using the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide to exhort voters to elect fellow Democrats.
“This can all be taken away. If we don’t re-elect a pro-choice Legislature — and, yes, a pro-choice governor — Illinois could easily end up like one of our neighboring, anti-choice states,” he said on the campaign trail.
That is true. The high court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson concluded that Roe was wrongly decided. In doing so, the court returned the issue to the 50 state legislatures, where it was before Roe.
As a consequence, individual states, speaking through their elected representatives, can approve abortion without restriction, ban it outright or approve it with restrictions and exceptions.
That raises a question about Pritzker’s use of the abortion issue to elect two northern Illinois Democrats to the Illinois Supreme Court.
Pritzker has urged voters in Illinois Supreme Court districts 2 and 3 to elect candidates Liz Rochford and Mary Kay O’Brien, respectively. Referring to the abortion issue, he warns that a vote for their GOP opponents “would be a vote against the rights of women all across our state.
Rochford is sending campaigning mailers featuring a judicial robe hung from a coat hangar telling voters that abortions rights in Illinois “hang by a thread.”
Pritzker had it right the first time — this is a legislative issue. He and Rochford may have it right — in the political sense — that abortion is a useful issue to win one or two seats on the seven-member state high court.
While many Illinoisans were either angered or pleased by the Dobbs decision, it has no real effect here in terms of limiting a woman’s ability to undergo a legal abortion.
Why?
Illinois has one of the nation’s most liberal abortion laws. It, theoretically, limits abortions to be performed no later than 24-26 weeks into pregnancy. But the law is so loosely written that a woman can obtain an abortion well into the final trimester.
After Dobbs, Pritzker professed to be horrified by the ruling and suggested he would call a special emergency legislative session to further protect and expand abortion rights in Illinois.
But he has yet to do so, most likely because Illinois’ abortion law is so broad that there is little room for further expansion.
Indeed, commentators on both sides of the Illinois issue have suggested that women from states where restrictions limit their access to abortion will come to the wide-open Illinois.
It should be no surprise that there is much public confusion about the meaning of the Dobbs decision, some no doubt the result of hyperbolic political rhetoric stressing worst-case scenarios. It’s a hugely complicated, emotional issue.
Further, the issue of legal abortion really is a contentious and divisive in neighboring states, like Indiana.
But that is not the case in Illinois, where pro-choice legislators have passed — and have no intention of weakening or reversing — one of the nation’s most liberal laws.
That could change, because the Legislature is the policy-making branch of state government. But it’s in the General Assembly, not the Illinois Supreme Court, where the power to address the issue will — and must, per the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling — be addressed.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.