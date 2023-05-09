Projected Illinois tax revenues that were riding high in April have been shot down in May.
That’s life, and it’s not just the late crooner Frank Sinatra who says so. So, too, does the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.
In a report released last week, commission analysts reported that in April, “general revenue funds fell a stunning $1.844 billion as compared to the same month the year prior.”
The news should take some starch out of spendthrift legislators who must pass a Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget before the scheduled May 19 adjournment. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The good news in the commission report — if there is any — is that April’s revenues of $6.1 billion are the “second-highest monthly total on record.”
Commission analysts had predicted a slowdown in what heretofore had been months of significant, unexpected increases. But revenue manager Eric Noggle said the “extent of the decline is much steeper than the commission had projected.”
There were two key contributors to the falloff — one technical and the other human.
Noggle said there was “one less receipting day” in April 2023 compared with April 2022.
The bigger factor was a huge drop in state income-tax revenues — $1.7 billion less than the April 2022 number.
Corporate income- and sales-tax revenues in April also declined — $94 million and $5 million, respectively.
The decline prompted commission analysts to revise their revenue projections. But instead of raising them, as analysts have been doing over the past six months, they lowered them.
The commission now estimates 2022-’23 revenues will be $51.1 billion. That’s $183 million below its February estimates. For the 2023-’24 year, the commission now estimates revenues will be $50.4 billion. That’s $729 million lower than its February estimates.
In his February budget address, Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposed a 2023-’24 spending plan that approaches $50 billion.
In that context, the commission’s report is not as threatening as it could have been. That’s why an administration spokeswoman said Pritzker would continue his efforts to “pass a responsible budget that makes necessary investments while living within our means.”
But what are those “necessary investments”? And how much will they cost?
Here’s just one potential problem — state spending on health care for immigrants illegally in the country. What was initially — and falsely — estimated to be a $2 million program has ballooned to roughly $1 billion.
Increases like that can quickly eat up available revenues, and it’s just one example of the spending pressures Pritzker and supermajority legislative Democrats will have to address.
Superminority Republicans have repeatedly urged Pritzker to put the brakes on new spending plans, as has Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza. But the GOP has little to no influence on Pritzker’s budgets.
There’s an additional revenue shortfall as well — federal aid.
The federal government deluged states with aid designed to minimize the financial fallout cause by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused massive economic dislocation.
Illinois’ 2021-’22 state budget included $4.1 billion in federal funds for the 2021-’22 fiscal year and another $3.2 billion for the current 2022-’23 fiscal year.
In the aftermath of the pandemic, that number will fall much further in the 2023-’24 fiscal year, exacerbating the competition for state resources by various interest groups.