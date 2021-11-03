Jim Dey | Pritzker, legislators shut down vaccine skeptics' hiding place
Last week, Democratic legislators rewrote state law to clear the way for forced COVID-19 vaccines on the unwilling.
The funny thing is, plan proponents refused to acknowledge that enforcing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vaccine mandate was their goal.
“I’m clarifying the legislative intent,” said state Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, who sponsored the bill to amend the Health Care Right of Conscience Act.
When politicians don’t want to admit what they are up to, they hide behind rhetorical smokescreens.
That’s why Gabel repeatedly stated that all she was seeking is “clarification of existing law” because it is “being used in a way ... not intended.”
Welcome to the disingenuous world of legislative debate, where participants do not eschew, but rather embrace, obfuscation.
Here’s the background.
In 1977, legislators passed the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which says “it shall be unlawful for any person, public or private institution or public official to discriminate against any person ... because of such person’s conscientious refusal to receive ... any particular form of health care service contrary to his or her conscience.”
COVID-19 vaccine skeptics have relied on the statute for protection from the governor’s mandate.
Pritzker initially denounced the refuseniks, asserting that their actions were invalid because the statute was not intended to cover the coronavirus.
Pritzker is right about that. The legislation was prompted by another hot political topic — abortion. But the statute’s language did not limit the legislation solely to abortion.
A statute’s language determines its meaning. In cases where the language is clear and unambiguous, courts rely on the plain meaning of the statute’s words.
That reality doomed Pritzker’s “intent” argument. So he directed legislators to eliminate protection for vaccine skeptics.
Last week, legislators did so, while denying they were doing so.
The amendment that legislators passed states “it is not a violation” for any individual or institution to take any measures intended to prevent contraction or transmission of COVID-19.
When Pritzker signs this legislation, what was protected before — religious exemption from mandated COVID-19 vaccines — won’t be protected in the future.
Elimination, not clarification, was the real intent of Gabel’s amendment.
Her refusal to acknowledge the obvious led to a comedic debate between Gabel and Republican state Rep. Deanne Mazzochi. While Gabel clung to the word “clarification” like a life preserver, Mazzochi mercilessly questioned her.
Mazzochi cited two decisions — one in federal court and another in state court — that held that the language of the Health Care Right of Conscience Act is crystal clear.
“If that is settled law, why do you think the (act) requires clarification of the legislative intent?” Mazzochi asked as part of a series of questions.
Sometimes, Gabel did not respond. Sometimes, Gabel relied on a legislative aide to tell her what to say. Frequently, she indicated unhappiness that the law was not used in a way she approved of.
Gabel has a master’s degree in public health, so she obviously knows the impact of this change. But she stuck to her story.
Legislative skittishness over mandate enforcement was obvious. Seven House Democrats, including local state Rep. Carol Ammons, defied Pritzker. Six Senate Democrats also cast no votes.
Local state Democratic Sen. Scott Bennett supported the Pritzker/Gabel vaccine mandate.
The legislation won’t take effect until June 1 because it failed to receive supermajority support. Analysts predicted legislators will pass the bill again in January so it can take effect immediately.
If they do, legislators will have another opportunity to deny they are doing what they are clearly doing.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.