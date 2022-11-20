Jim Dey | Pritzker paints rosy picture, but pensions remain headache
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker unsurprisingly won reelection on Nov. 8, and what he says goes — mostly.
So Pritzker’s timing was perfect last week when he released his administration’s annual fiscal policy report that praised his financial management of the state and promised future progress.
He noted that “Illinois’ bills are being paid on time,” promised to put more money into the state’s $1 billion “rainy day” fund and “contribut(e) extra to Illinois’ pension system.”
Having inherited a long-standing fiscal mess, Pritzker deserves credit for presiding over clear improvements in the state’s short-term financial standing.
His words are not just idle chatter. They reiterate the conclusions contained in recent monthly reports of the legislature’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability.
For now, Illinois is OK in the short-term.
But in the long-term, it’s still the same old story — look out below. Pension and retiree health care debts exceed $200 billion.
The state’s chronic under-funding of its public pensions remains an albatross hanging over the state’s. Even as the state prepares to direct 20 percent of its annual budgets for the rest of the decades to pension, its pension and retiree health care debts will continue to increase.
Why? While the state is making its required statutory contributions to public pensions, it’s not making the required actuarial contributions to the pensions.
In other words, it’s continuing a long-standing practice of shorting the pensions and spending the money elsewhere.
While that reality has fiscal policy consequences, the public at large is either barely aware of them or figures they are so off in the future as to not matter.
“Illinois is in its best shapes in decades,” Pritzker said.
That’s what the public hears.
But financial analysts quibble, offering numbers to counter the governor’s blanket statement.
“In 2009, (non-capital debt) was $45 billion, so unless, over the past year, the state has paid off its debt, including under liabilities to the tune of $178 billion, it doesn’t seem to be in the best fiscal shape in decades,” said Sheila Weinberg, who heads the Chicago-based Truth in Accounting.
Weinberg, along with a few other analysts, ranks near the top of Pritzker’s enemies list.
Resentful of criticism, he castigates her and others who challenge his rosy financial forecasts as “carnival barkers,” and “spelunkers of misery,” suggesting they are bad people who want to hurt the state.
That’s one reason why Weinberg jokingly calls herself a “really bad person” as she outlines the state’s long-term financial woes.
In his report, Pritzker is mindful of potential problems caused by continuing price inflation and the possibility of a recession. But he said unanticipated revenue growth along with “other one-time revenues” have generated an additional $3.69 billion in revenue that wiped out an anticipated $3 billion deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
At the same time, however, the state is projecting deficits in future years — $464 million in the 2025 fiscal year and nearly $800 million in the 2028 fiscal year.
But those are just projections, too far off for most to worry about now.
One thing the governor made clear in his announcement is that he’s focusing on paying off debts and socking money away. That approach could run afoul of his spend-happy Democratic supermajority in the state House and Senate.
With the new year approaching, it won’t be long before Pritzker and legislators get to work on the state budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. That’s when the governor’s financial goals will get a real challenge.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.