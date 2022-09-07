Jim Dey | Pritzker pounds abortion issue as 2022 campaign unfolds
Illinois has one of the most permissive abortion laws in the United States. But that hasn’t stopped high-profile state Democrats from pledging to expand IIllinois’ pro-choice landscape.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently stated that abortion rights are, in his opinion, the central issue both in his re-election bid and in races up and down the Nov. 8 ballot.
That party-wide declaration has resulted in both unusual and nearly unprecedented pledges of support for legal abortion.
Democratic secretary of state candidate Alexi Giannoulias, who is running for the office overseeing driver services and public library grants, has promised to pursue a law assisting out-of-state residents traveling to Illinois for a legal abortion.
Judicial candidates rarely discuss how they will rule on legal issues that might come before them. So it was more than surprising when Northern Illinois Democratic Supreme Court candidate Mary Kay O’Brien indicated that, if elected and given the opportunity, she will rule that the Illinois Constitution mandates legal abortion.
“I believe that Illinois has a higher right to privacy in its constitution that’s not provided for in the federal constitution,” O’Brien said. “And my belief is that those health care decisions are covered by that right to privacy that is included in the Illinois Constitution, and not in the federal constitution.”
The abortion issue rose to the fore when the U.S. Supreme Court recently reversed its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. It sent the issue back to the public’s representatives in the 50 state legislatures to address.
That decision has led to feverish policy debates in some states. But not in Illinois, where the current law on legal abortion is overwhelmingly supported by supermajority Democrats. That has not affected the Democrats’ desire to exploit the issue for political gain.
Pritzker contends the court’s decision will unleash “a tsunami of determined women voters and their allies who will ... take down the ultra-conservative fundamentalists this November.”
Although Pritzker has yet to do so, he’s even repeatedly suggested he’ll call a special legislative session to pass new laws advancing the pro-choice cause.
But that poses a dilemma, of sorts. Democrats have acknowledged “nation-leading abortion protections and access” already are in place. So what can they do besides nibble around the issue’s edges?
University of Illinois College of Law Dean Vikram Amar said outlier issues might involve providing more taxpayer dollars to finance abortion for lower-income girls and women or take aim at states that might try to discourage their residents from traveling to Illinois for abortions.
Amar predicted that further legislative action here will largely depend on “how events in other states progress.” Whatever occurs, he said, legal abortion here will remain in place.
“It doesn’t matter if it is statutory or constitutional, neither is likely to change,” Amar said, characterizing rhetoric that suggests otherwise as “political posturing.”
Despite lacking in policy substance in Illinois, the political issue of abortion is a useful tool for stoking voters’ emotions.
U.S. House Democrats claim they won a special election in New York on the strength of their pro-abortion stance, a position Republicans have not contested.
That New York race might be a harbinger of things to come in Illinois and elsewhere. New York, a solid Democratic state like Illinois, has very liberal abortion laws.
At the same time, public opinion polls have shown abortion is a lower priority for most voters, with issues like inflation, the economy and crime topping their lists of concerns.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.