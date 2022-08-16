In election years, public-policy debates are mostly between Democrats and Republicans.
So it might interest those who follow the news that one hot debate is between two Democrats — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.
The subject is the mammoth criminal-justice law Priztker signed in 2021. This is his baby, one of which he is greatly proud. It does many things, the biggest of which is abolish the bond system in the state’s criminal courts.
But while Pritzker is thrilled, Illinois’ law-enforcement community — almost unanimously — is disgusted with the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act.
Pritzker is running for re-election, at least partly, on the new law’s merits. Glasgow, re-elected to his seventh term in 2020, is running against the law, characterizing it as a threat to public safety.
“It will destroy the state of Illinois,” Glasgow said in a recent speech in which he called for its immediate repeal.
The legislation consumes hundreds of pages and addresses many issues. As is common practice in Illinois, the bill was dropped in the legislative hopper one day and passed a few days later — no General Assembly committee hearings to discuss its length and breadth and little time for debate.
Passing it involved traditional power politics by Pritzker and his legislative allies, leaving the public with a fait accompli and little information to judge its merits except that proffered by interested politicians.
Pritzker, who dismisses the criticism, bills his new law as a pro-police measure that overhauls police training and funds new equipment. He also defends the abolition of bond, which takes effect Jan. 1, as a common-sense measure that penalizes wealthy lawbreakers while boosting low-income individuals who come into contact with the law.
It’s on the bond issue that Glasgow rages. He contends that abolishing the bond system, the process by which those charged with crimes post cash to secure pretrial release, will be a disaster because most accused criminals could be released shortly after being taken into custody.
He also fears that the new law will require immediate statewide release of dozens of individuals accused of serious crimes.
“I have 640 people in the Will County jail. All their bonds will be extinguished on Jan. 1, and 60 are charged with murder,” he said.
But Pritzker contends that it’s individuals charged with minor crimes who will be released, while “someone who is a wealthy drug dealer, perhaps accused of murder and arrested, can show up with a suitcase full of money and get out of jail.”
Both men are exaggerating, Glasgow by a little, but Pritzker by a lot. The problem is that voters, who know little about intricacies of the criminal-justice system, are in no position to judge.
Under the new law, individuals charged with crimes will be subject to either release or confinement. Under current law, judges can set a range of bonds, no or low bond for individuals charged with minor crimes or extremely high or no bond for those charged with serious crimes up to murder.
How trial court judges respond to two such drastic choices — immediate release or confinement until trial — remains to be seen.
It’s very likely that Glasgow’s 60 alleged murderers won’t be going anywhere. It’s just as likely that many armed robbers, serial burglars, high-level drug dealers and repeat offenders will be released outright.
That, after all, is the new law’s intent — to get those in jail awaiting trial out of jail.
Low-level offenders, like Pritzker’s purported shoplifter, are most frequently released without being required to post bond. Those like Pritzker’s murderous drug dealer are generally held without bond.