Jim Dey | Pritzker sure to sign bill hated by law enforcement
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, predicts with absolute certainly that Gov. J.B. Pritzker will sign into law a controversial criminal-justice bill introduced and passed in the waning hours of January’s lame-duck legislative session.
Equally confident the bill will receive Pritzker’s publicly enthusiastic blessing is veteran Springfield political analyst Rich Miller. He snorts in disgust at suggestions the governor might do otherwise.
“Please. He’s gonna sign the bill,” Miller wrote recently on his Capitol Fax website.
Given the political factors swirling around H.B. 3653, that’s exactly what Republican House Leader Jim Durkin fears will happen. But he’s hoping for what would appear to be a miracle.
The governor “needs to understand what’s in the bill and what he’s signing up for,” said Durkin, who calls the proposal “one of the worst pieces of legislation I’ve witnessed, both in process and in substance.”
When and if it does become law, critics hope that legal challenges will result in the law being declared unconstitutional for a variety of reasons, including violation of the Illinois Constitution’s “one subject” rule that requires bills to be devoted to a single subject only.
The legislation, pushed by the legislative Black caucus, passed overwhelmingly in the Senate. In the House, it received the bare minimum of 60 votes, with former Speaker Michael Madigan casting the deciding ballot for passage.
To become law, it now requires Pritzker’s signature. He’s under tremendous political pressure to sign it regardless of consequences. That’s because he needs the Black caucus’ support to pass his legislative agenda.
Given its controversial nature, it’s surprising there has not been more public discussion of controversial provisions in the bill.
It would, over two years, outlaw the cash-bail system, creating a presumption that anyone charged with a crime would be released on his own recognizance. It would put severe restrictions on police use of force, to the point of allowing resisting suspects to flee.
It dramatically expands an arrestee’s Miranda rights to not speak to authorities, to the point that law officers predict they will never again be able to elicit a confession from someone in custody.
The legislation’s supporters have charged critics with making false or exaggerated statements about its impact. At the same time, they’ve characterized the proposed changes as reform needed to prevent police abuse of their authority.
The 700-page bill covers the waterfront, targeting police officers for possible felony charges if they make errors in their written reports while at the same time denying them access to body-camera video that would refresh their recollections of events.
Police unions are distraught over provisions of the bill that would override disciplinary rules negotiated with their employers. While officer unions have complained vociferously, other unions have been silent about what they would normally consider an assault on members’ rights.
Another provision that has drawn no response from non-police unions is a provision that would subject law officers to misconduct investigations based on anonymous complaints.
At the same time the legislation would place law enforcement under strict scrutiny that could lead to dismissal or prosecution, it affords those suspected of committing crimes new latitude to resist or evade arrest.
Durkin jokes that Democratic legislators who support the bill believe criminals will “abide by the honor system” when it comes to submitting to arrest or serving time on home detention.
That’s because police will be required to let a resisting suspect flee if they believe the suspect can be apprehended at a later time. They will be allowed to use force if the suspect poses a physical threat to the public.
Home detention should be relabeled “intermittent home detention.” Those required to be at home as a consequence of a bond requirement or a sentence will be free to work, keep “appointments,” go to school, shop for food or groceries and attend church. Further, they will be entitled to “no fewer than two days” of free movement out of each week of home confinement.
One hundred of Illinois’ 102 county state’s attorneys oppose the legislation. Both Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz and Vermilion County State’s Jacqueline Lacy have spoken out strongly against it, calling for Pritzker to veto the measure.
They complain the legislation is not only sloppily written and unclear but will also undermine the justice system’s goal of protecting the public.
One provision calls for all Illinois law-enforcement agencies to equip officers with body cameras. That would be an extremely expensive unfunded mandate with no state financial support. But, at the same time, the legislation imposes no penalties for noncompliance.
Few of those provisions have been the subject of substantive public discussion, not even in the legislature. Instead, the debate has devolved into a shouting match between woke social-justice advocates and those who argue the legislation is anti-police and anti-public safety.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff