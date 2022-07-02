Jim Dey | Pritzker's tax cuts kick in, but results are still pending
It’s time for another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about in the news this week:
Tax cuts! Get your tax cuts here!
Friday was the day Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s much touted temporary tax cuts and tax delay took effect.
Designed to boost Pritzker’s re-election chances, the move will fatten taxpayer’s wallets — but not by much.
Estimated to cost $1.8 billion, the package expires shortly after the November election.
What’s the estimated savings for the Joe and Jane Schmo? It depends.
Homeowners will benefit to the tune of a property-tax rebate up to $300. Those who buy gasoline won’t get a cut, but they will benefit from a delay in a scheduled July 1 increase of 2.4 cents per gallon until Jan. 1, 2023.
Married couples with one child could receive to up to a $200 tax credit. Grocery shoppers will enjoy a 1-cent decrease in sales tax on select items, saving them $1 on a $100 purchase.
Pritzker bragged that “being able to send hundreds of dollars back to people at a time when they’re suffering from higher prices is an obligation of government.”
But the Illinois Policy Institute suggested Pritzker’s claim of easing taxpayers’ financial obligations is an exaggeration. While calculating that Pritzker’s temporary cuts average $556, the institute noted that over his first four years in office, Pritzker and legislators have approved permanent tax increases that total $2,720 per year.
Post-election plotting
Dee Shonkwiler, citing other commitments, has decided not to run for another term as chairman of the Champaign County Republican Party.
Members of the local party will elect a new leader at their July 27 convention. It could be a contested race.
Shonkwiler said he’s decided not to stick around “simply because I’m overbooked.”
He’s a member of the Savoy Village Board, active in the Rotary, works as a scoretaker for Clinton and Arcola schools and is president of his homeowners’ association.
“That’s more work than you might think,” Shonkwiller said of the homeowners’ post.
The party has its hands full filling empty ballot spots after the June 28 primary. Republicans are looking to find candidates for county executive, county treasurer and county board in some of the urban districts.
Shonkwiler said “we’re looking at some people” but have made no definite decisions.
It’s not easy to recruit candidates to fill vacancies. People who really want to run get in the contest early. Those who are slated post-primary have to be persuaded to do their favorite party a favor by stepping into a tough race.
Local Republicans, however, have a new campaign headquarters they can use for the rest of this election year. They’re moving into the old Monical’s Pizza and Top Food building next to the McDonald’s near the corner of Kirby Avenue and Neil Street in Champaign.
Democrats, too, will be choosing a county party leader. There’s been no hint that state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, the current party boss, has any intention of stepping aside.
Down with the king
Monday is Independence Day, the July 4 anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Those who have some free time this holiday weekend should spend a little bit of it by reading the declaration written by Thomas Jefferson and re-written to his chagrin by a handful of his colleagues.
“When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another ... a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
So it begins. Particularly interesting is the bill of particulars that outlines Jefferson & Co.’s objections to King George III’s rule of the heretofore 13 British colonies.
There are, of course, two sides to every story. Readers of history might find Rick Atkinson’s first volume of his planned revolutionary trilogy interesting. “The British Are Coming” recounts the “first 21 months of America’s violent war for independence” from both the American and British sides.
Business decision
Gary Rabine, an unsuccessful candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the June 28 primary, cited his business acumen as a good reason to vote for him.
Now Rabine has made a major business decision that he indicated was forced on him by one issues he cited in his campaign — crime in Chicago.
Concluding that “enough is enough,” Rabine is pulling his road-paving company out of Chicago because of the serious public-safety threat to his employees.
“We would do thousands of jobs a year in the city, but as we got robbed more, my people operating rollers and pavers would got robbed, our equipment would get stolen in broad daylight and there would usually be a gun involved, and it got expensive and it got dangerous,” he said.
There’s more to the problem than just physical danger. Rabine, who oversees 13 businesses in the Rabine Group, said additional expense of security and insurance caused costs to taxpayers to be “twice as much as they should be.”
Ready cash
13th Congressional District Democratic nominee Nikki Budzinski issued a press release this week in which she boasted of entering the general election campaign season with “over $1 million on hand.”
So in addition to having tons of political connections (President Joe Biden, Pritzker) and really friendly district geographic boundary lines, Budzinski has the resources to deliver her football-themed campaign message.
She’s vowing to “fight inflation” and “tackle” rising costs of gas and energy.
Democrats already have the new 13th District in their win column, thanks to the party’s gerrymandering of the state’s 17 congressional districts.
Democratic map-drawing strategists expect to win 14 of the 17 districts in the November election.
Democratic map drawers created the 13th with no incumbent especially for Budzinski. Shaped like a snake, the 13th runs from Champaign County to the Missouri border, picking up heavily Democratic voting areas along the way.
Described as the nation’s worst-gerrymandered district by the Washington Post, the 13th actually splits another district with its serpentine shape.
Budzinksi will face Decatur Republican Regan Deering in November. Deering narrowly won the GOP primary while Budzinski crushed financial adviser David Palmer of Champaign.
Love and politics
Primary Day produced its share of losers. But one family took a double hit and, as a consequence, will have to find honest work.
Aaron DeGroot, a spokesman for Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, watched his boss take a beating from fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller for the 15th District nomination.
At the same time, GOP state Rep. Avery Bourne went down in flames as the lieutenant governor candidate alongside losing gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin.
What’s the big deal? DeGroot and Bourne are husband and wife and the parents of a young son.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.