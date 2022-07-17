Jim Dey | Pritzker's travels point to presidential aspirations
His lips say no.
But if Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s actions speak louder than his words, the multi-billionaire Democrat is exploring a run for president in 2024.
Fresh off a recent partisan speaking tour in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, the 57-year-old first term governor is — just by accident, no hidden agenda here — headed for another round of speech making in an early primary state.
“Well, look who’s headed to Florida — a blue-state governor who’s emerging as a potential presidential contender. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ... will be the keynote speaker at the annual Leadership Blue Gala that Florida Democrats will hold Friday (July 16) in Tampa,” wrote a reporter from Florida Politico.
The immediate problem for Democrats, of course, is that the party already has an 2024 nominee in waiting for 2024, one who resides in the White House.
President Joe Biden already has announced that he will run for re-election. But there are problems — and for some like Pritzker — opportunities in what appears to be the shaky political ground on which the 79-year-old intellectually-diminished president stands.
Biden’s public approval ratings have tanked, and his administration is faltering. Problems — inflation, $5-a-gallon gasoline, open borders — abound.
That’s why some congressional Democrats who are worried about the November election are blaming Biden for all their woes. At the same time, Democratic sympathizers in the news media are calling for Biden to promise not to run again in 2024, a move that would open the door for a host of presidential wannabes to pursue the party’s nomination.
Judging from appearances, Biden has not yet gotten the word that it’s time for him to bow out.
Asked last week about his standing in the polls, Biden reacted both angrily and emphatically to the question.
Democrats “want me to run,” Biden said. “Read the poll. Read the polls, Jack. ... That poll showed that 92 percent of Democrats, if I ran, would vote for me.”
That’s true. Democrats did say overwhelmingly that they would vote for Biden if he is the party nominee, particularly if it’s a re-run of the 2020 contest between Biden and former President Donald Trump.
But, more importantly, the New York Times poll also showed 64 percent of Democrats want another candidate to lead their ticket.
That’s why Pritzker is testing the water in other states. And why not? He not only has the ambition to be president, but his vast wealth allows him to finance his endeavors without a problem.
Plus, the horse race nature of presidential politics means that he’ll get plenty of positive media coverage.
That was reflected by a story about Pritzker in the Times of London — yes, the Times of London.
“Democrats spy a saviour in J.B. Pritzker, the anti-gun firebrand governing Illinois,” The Times’ headline stated.
The article referenced the national and international media attention Pritzker received after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Pritzker’s credentials as an uber-liberal also make him attractive to party leftists.
A recent story in the politically progressive Current Affairs magazine asked, “Is J.B. Pritzker The Democrats’ Only Hope For 2024?”
Magazine founder Nathan J. Robinson acknowledged Pritzker “is not a democratic socialist” but has “taken a lot of solidly progressive steps.”
“An FDR-style presidency is the bare minimum it will take to keep this country from lapsing into Christian Fascism, and if we are not to have a proletarian revolution anytime soon (and let us still hope that we do), we at least need a Democrat who does more than absolutely nothing,” Robinson wrote. “I look over the country and the only one I see who conceivably reaches that threshold is J.B. Pritzker.”
Pritzker’s road ahead is littered with obstacles, one of which is winning re-election in November. But he looks to have that bet covered, perhaps explaining why he’s looking beyond 2022 to 2024.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.