Jim Dey | Pritzker's veto pledge on maps suspect from moment he made it
Gov. J.B. Pritzker went into politics to make a name for himself, and he now has the chance to do so by becoming one of few governors to break the same campaign promise twice.
Earlier this year, he reneged on a previous pledge by signing supermajority Democrats’ gerrymandered legislative state House and Senate district maps into law.
This past week, Springfield Democrats approved a revised version of the maps — this time using 2020 Census numbers rather than population estimates — and sent them to Pritzker for another signature.
If all goes as planned — and it might not, because of pending legal challenges — the new districts will be in place for the 2022 elections.
It is all part of the decennial redistricting process that follows a census to ensure legislative districts are of equal population size. State and federal legislative districts are redrawn to account for population shifts and increases.
The Democrats’ gerrymandering this year wasn’t supposed to turn out that way. As the 2020 Census approached, hundreds of people collected millions of signatures aimed at forcing state officials to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would create a nonpartisan map-drawing process.
The proposal authorized a committee of disinterested citizens to draw competitive state legislative districts. The overarching goal was to have citizens choose their legislators at the ballot box rather than legislators pick which citizens would vote to keep them in office.
But that plan was torn asunder by the Illinois Supreme Court, leaving it to people like Pritzker to stand by their professed opposition to gerrymandered maps — ones giving the map-drawing party a significant political advantage.
Initially, he appeared happy to oblige. As a candidate, Pritzker said he would veto a map that was “in any way drafted or created by legislators, political party leaders and/or their staffs or allies.” As governor, a Pritzker spokesman said the multibillionaire chief executive “has been clear he will veto a partisan map.”
Of course, no one with a functioning brain should have believed him. Gerrymandering is too close to the hearts of too many self-interested legislative Democrats for Pritzker to keep his word.
Of course, neither Republicans nor Democrats have clean hands on the gerrymandering issue. While majority Democrats in Illinois manipulate district boundary lines to guarantee themselves power through 2032, Republicans are doing the same thing in states where they hold a legislative majority.
A number of states — California, Iowa and Michigan, to name three — have established independent bodies to draw competitive maps.
What the new Illinois maps mean is that most state voters will go to the polls and find their local incumbent legislator running unopposed in the general election. People will experience a perverse version of the one man, one vote credo — one candidate, one vote.
Chicago political consultant Frank Calabrese estimates House Democrats will increase their current 73-45 majority to nearly 80 caucus members under the new maps.
But Washington Post columnist Henry Olson writes that “the new (Illinois) map is so brazen that progressive elections analyst Drew Savicki found it would create up to 85 districts expected to be Democratic in the 118-seat state House.”
He said Democrats would still hold a healthy 69-59 majority in the House “in a map that fairly reflected the proportional strength of each party.” But he predicts Democrats’ map-drawing legerdemain will “net them nearly 80 percent of the seats from less than 60 percent of the votes.”
One irony surrounding the maps is that among those most outraged are other Democrats — Latino Democrats. They argue their dramatic increase in population is not reflected by the number of Hispanic-majority districts to which they are entitled.
Ernest Herrera, an attorney with the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, suggests the new maps will reduce the number of majority-Latino legislative districts.
The news maps will force both Republicans and Latinos to revise their legal objection of the Democrats’ use of census estimates to create the flawed first version of the maps.
A three-judge federal panel has scheduled a late-September hearing on the issue.
Democrats, naturally, are confident they will prevail, and constitutional scholars have expressed views that support their claims. When and if that happens, the controversy over the highly politicized maps and Pritzker’s double-cross will become part of Illinois’ dubious political history.
