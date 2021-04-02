In the increasingly contentious campus culture of political orthodoxy, Professor Nicholas Meriwether ran afoul of the language police and was duly convicted of violating university policy.
Although Meriwether had a spotless disciplinary record during his 25 years teaching philosophy and religion at Ohio’s Shawnee State, he feared his transgression might lead to his dismissal.
Meriwether’s sin?
He maintained that his deep religious faith — one that perceives men as men and women as women — requires him to violate the university dictate that faculty members address students by their “preferred pronouns.”
As a consequence, the university punished Meriwether for his apostasy and indicated it would continue to punish further noncompliance. So Meriwether filed a federal lawsuit alleging the university violated his rights to free speech and freedom of religion.
A trial judge threw out Meriwether’s complaint. But last week, a unanimous federal appeals court panel reinstated the lawsuit and sent it back to Judge Susan Dlott for further action.
In his opinion, Justice Amul Thapar noted that universities should be citadels of “intellectual diversity and academic freedom.”
Universities “had prided themselves on being forums where controversial ideas are discussed and debated. And they have tried not to stifle debate by picking sides,” Thapar wrote. “But Shawnee State chose a different route: It punished a professor for his speech on a hotly contested issue. And it did so despite constitutional protections afford by the First Amendment.”
The court’s ruling sends an unmistakable message to university officials all across the country — they mandate new and ever-changing language rules at their peril.
Preferred pronouns are among the latest rage on campus. They refer to the set of pronouns — “he/him/his” or “she/her/hers” — an individual prefers to match up with that person’s gender identity. Under new rules of personal pronoun etiquette that mar traditional grammar, “they/them/their” pronouns are acceptable if the speaker doesn’t know if a person goes by another set of pronouns.
Meriwether’s problems began when an unidentified student who identified as female objected to being called “Mr.” during classroom discussion. The student complained to Meriwether and then to Meriwether’s superiors.
Meriwether sought compromise. He suggested resolving the dispute by using the complaining student’s last name. He also pledged to
comply with the directive if the course syllabus disclosed that Meriwether disagreed with the personal pronoun mandate for religious reasons but was complying with university rules.
Both compromises were rejected, and the standoff continued.
The student who was the subject of the dispute was a high achiever who participated in classroom discussion and earned what was described as a “high grade.”
Nonetheless, Meriwether was found guilty of presiding over a “hostile” classroom atmosphere. In an administrative appeal, he was found guilty of “disparate treatment.”
The university couldn’t seem to make up its mind about Meriwether’s sin.
“At oral argument, the university changed its position once again; It said that ‘this is really a hostile-environment case,’” Thapar noted in his 32-page opinion.
The government, in this case Shawnee State, has the power to discipline employees for speech violation, but
only if:
- The employee’s speech is not part of the employee’s job duties.
- The speech relates to a purely private concern.
- Damage caused by the speech outweighs its value.
At the same time, classroom speech of professors is accorded special protection because of the role academics are supposed to play in society.
“Without genuine freedom of speech, the search for truth is stymied, and the ideas and debates necessary for the continuous improvement of our republic cannot flourish,” the court said.
By forbidding one form of speech and compelling another, the court said that Shawnee State violated the professor’s free-speech rights. It erred again by not trying to reach a religious accommodation with Meriwether.
Finally, the court warned aspiring campus authoritarians everywhere that compelled speech “goes both ways.”
“If professors lacked free-speech protections when teaching, a university would wield alarming power to compel ideological conformity,” the court said. “A university president could require a pacifist to declare that war is just ... or a Soviet emigre to address his students as ‘comrades.’ That cannot be.”
