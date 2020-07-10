It may be counterintuitive, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker is selling his progressive income-tax-hike plan as a tax cut.
“Fair Tax: Relief for 97 percent of Illinoisans,”
states Vote Yes for a Fair Tax Committee, the group to which Pritzker has donated $56 million-plus to push his proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
Actually, there are two Pritzker tax plans — one is constitutional and the other statutory. If the constitutional plan isn’t approved by voters, the other is dead.
Illinoisans will vote in November on the following issue — do they wish to replace the current flat-tax mandate in the state Constitution with language permitting a progressive rate structure?
Progressive rates would allow the governor and legislators to impose multiple escalating tax rates on increasing levels of income.
The other issue — the rates themselves if the measure passes — won’t be up for a public vote. Legislators have already approved an escalating rate structure that would take effect Jan. 1, 2021, if the amendment passes. The rates, however, are not carved in stone but subject to the dictates of the governor and legislature. They can be raised or lowered anytime the legislature chooses.
So what is promised on Jan. 1, 2021, could be dramatically revised by Jan. 1, 2022.
Although technically different, however, the two issues have been so thoroughly intertwined by proponents and opponents of the proposed amendment that a discussion of Pritzker’s promised tax cuts merits scrutiny.
Contrary to the rhetoric about “tax relief,” the tax cuts are minimal, and for a very good reason from Pritzker’s perspective.
The governor needs every dollar he can get to support his ambitious spending plans. That’s the main reason the two statutory reductions are 0.20 percent for those making up to $10,000 a year and 0.05 percent on additional income between $10,000 and $100,000 a year.
In actual dollars, an individual earning $7,000 a year after deductions would see his tax rate reduced from the current 4.95 percent to 4.75 percent, generating a state income-tax reduction of $14, according to government and private analysts. That’s less than
30 cents a week.
An individual earning $100,000 after deductions would see his first $10,000 taxed at 4.75 percent and next $90,000 at 4.90 percent, producing a maximum savings of $65 in state income taxes. That’s $1.25 a week. Individuals earning between $100,000 and $250,000 a year would pay at three rates — 4.75 percent for the first $10,000, 4.90 percent for the next $90,000 and 4.95 percent on income between $100,000 and $250,000.
While Pritzker’s statutory tax reductions are minimal, his increases on those earning above $250,000 are substantial — 64 percent and up.
Single filers earning between $250,000 and $350,000 would see their rates jump from 4.95 percent to 7.75 percent; the rates of those earning between $350,000 to $750,000 would hit 7.85 percent; and those earning over $750,000 would pay a 7.99 percent flat rate on the entire amount.
Pritzker’s promise to provide tax relief to 97 percent of taxpayers is based on the following numbers.
The Illinois Department of Revenue’s figures show that 27.2 percent of taxpayers earn between zero and $10,000 annually, while another 58.9 percent earn between $10,000 and $100,000.
Another 11.1 percent of taxpayers earn between $100,000 and $250,000, while 1.9 percent fall between $250,000 and $500,000, 0.06 percent earn between $500,000 and $1 million and 0.3 percent earn over $1 million a year.
Pritzker likes to castigate “millionaires and billionaires” for not paying what he calls their “fair share,” and it’s easy to see why.
They are small in number, and their lofty incomes make them easy political targets.
Of the 5.6 million state income tax returns filed in 2017, the revenue department said just 62,179 reported income over $500,000.
At the same time, the overwhelming numbers of middle-income earners support the claims of amendment opponents that Pritzker & Co. will eventually be forced to raise tax rates on middle-income earners to satisfy their appetite for more revenue.
Roughly 4.4 million of Illinois’
5.6 million 2017 filers earned up to $100,000. Roughly 1.1 million filers earned above $100,000.