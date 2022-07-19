Two years ago, well-heeled political opponents squared off in a battle over a proposed state constitutional amendment to eliminate Illinois’ flat income-tax mandate and allow legislators to establish multiple tax rates on rising levels of income. Both sides spent millions of dollars to win. In the end, the proposal went down in flames, much to the chagrin of its foremost advocate — Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
This year, there’s another proposed amendment on the ballot that’s equally consequential but has drawn little public attention. It’s called Amendment 1, the “right to collectively bargain.”
Labor groups have raised more than $8 million to promote their cause. At the same time, opponents have launched verbal attacks on the measure but not yet acquired the financial resources necessary to fight on an even playing field.
Proponents contend that all the amendment does is enshrine in the Illinois Constitution what’s already been — and will continue to be — long protected by state law: the right of public and private employees to unionize and engage in collective bargaining with their employers.
“This will be great for our state and great for our economy and great for our communities because it will put more money in the pockets of working families,” said Joe Bowen, a spokesman for the “Vote Yes for Workers’ Rights Committee.”
He said that the more money people make, the more they spend at local businesses, creating a rising tide that lifts all boats. But critics argue the 104-word amendment is rife with problems that start with locking public policy into the state constitution and making it impossible for legislators to deal with intermittent problems through the traditional lawmaking process. Further, they say it will have multiple unintended consequences that make Illinois more unattractive to job creators looking to either expand or move.
The proposed amendment reads as follows:
“(a) Employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work. No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety, including any law or ordinance that prohibits the execution or application of agreements between employers and labor organizations that represent employees requiring membership in an organization as a condition of employment.”
It’s difficult to pass a constitutional amendment in Illinois because it requires super-majority support of at least 60 percent. The progressive-tax proposal didn’t even receive a majority — 47 percent — and fell 13 percent short of the necessary super-majority.
Because Democrats dominate state politics, there aren’t many statewide races expected to be competitive. That’s why Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Tod Maisch predicted opponents of the measure will redirect their energy to defeating the amendment. Plus, he said, voters are angry and can be expected to lash out against a power grab by traditional powerbrokers, including those in the powerful labor movement. Right now, Maisch said the issue is too low profile to draw much public interest. Voters “are not paying any attention to it, and labor does not want anybody to pay attention,” he said.
One group paying attention is the Illinois Policy Institute, a free-market think tank that considers the amendment a ticking time bomb that, among other things, would “give government union leaders unchecked power,” guarantee Illinois will go deeper into debt and lead to ever-higher property taxes.
Bowen characterized that rhetoric as “ridiculous.”
As the Nov. 8 election grows closer, voters will be hearing more about this amendment as well as sharply conflicting opinions about its ramifications.