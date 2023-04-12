Jurors have heard a lot about guys like Ed Moody, but they didn’t hear from Moody until Tuesday.
As one of the ghost payrollers in the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal, Moody represents Exhibit A for the proposition that the utility gave him and others lucrative no-work jobs in exchange for former House Speaker Michael Madigan looking favorably on utility-backed legislation.
But Moody, described as a legendary precinct worker, said the ComEd payments he received came with strings requiring him to continue to do productive work for Madigan’s political operation.
He testified that Madigan’s close confidant, Michael McClain, told him that “this was a hell of a plum and that I owe the speaker big” and that Madigan made it clear to him that the speaker controlled the contract, “and if you stop doing political work, I would lose” it.
Moody is expected to be among the last prosecution witnesses as the government this week wraps up its monthlong presentation of evidence to jurors. Then defense lawyers for the four defendants will have their chance.
The four defendants are former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and company lobbyists McClain, John Hooker and Jay Doherty.
Madigan, who is not scheduled to go to trial until 2024, has been the star of the prosecution case, the actual defendants filling secondary roles.
The big question — at this point — is whether any of the defendants will testify.
The defense knows jurors want to hear directly from the politically connected defendants in this most high-profile of government corruption cases. Then again, they also know prosecutors will be champing at the bit to ask each of them about the tape-recorded conversations that lie at the heart of the government’s case.
Prosecutors have alleged a bribery scheme in which ComEd gave Madigan things that he wanted — no-show jobs for his political associates, lucrative legal work for an ally and a utility board seat for a Madigan foe who was tight with another Madigan ally.
The defense vehemently denies any of this is evidence of corruption. They call it “lawful ingratiation,” a time-honored practice of powerful interests buttering up those in power in exchange for their support of company proposals.
The government’s case is predicated on Madigan’s position of controlling what legislation passed and didn’t pass in Springfield. It presented two legislators — Bob Rita and Lou Lang — who made it clear that they were loyal followers of the speaker. Rita said Madigan ruled through “fear and intimidation.”
They presented testimony from two other legislators — Carol Sente and Scott Drury — who told of crossing Madigan and paying the price for it.
“Mike Madigan was the most powerful person in the Illinois General Assembly,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker told jurors when the trial began. “He (could) wield that power to make or break a piece of legislation. The defendants bribed him, and they did so by paying Madigan’s associates through jobs and contracts at ComEd.”
Prosecutors also presented testimony from witnesses with legal immunity — Moody and Will Cousineau, a former top Madigan staffer.
Cousineau told how hard he pushed for votes on ComEd legislation after being instructed to do so by Madigan.
Much of what was presented to the jury is politics in its purest form. But a considerable amount was also politics Illinois-style, which prosecutors contend is, to borrow a defense reference, unlawful ingratiation.
Will jurors see it that way? Or will the dream team of highly paid defense lawyers persuade jurors that there is no federal crime involved in how Madigan built and maintained a ruthlessly productive political organization that made him one of the most legendary politicians in the state’s history?