Jim Dey | Prosecutor's plan to win early release for inmates roiling race for governor
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proud of his new criminal-justice reform law, the one that, among other things, eventually will abolish the bail system and allow release of accused criminals without posting bond. He considers it a big step toward “social justice.”
But Pritzker is less pleased this week than he was a week ago.
That’s because one of the massive bill’s little-known provisions has taken effect, and controversial Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is using it to win inmates early release from prison.
The legislation allows county state’s attorneys to petition for resentencing — meaning reduced sentences — of convicted felons who have not completed their sentences.
The law, in effect, duplicates the work of the state’s Prisoner Review Board, which considers inmates’ requests for early release. One former prosecutor suggests it’s unconstitutional because it infringes on the governor’s authority to grant sentence commutations.
Those are not the only big changes in procedure.
It turns the adversary system involving prosecutors and defense lawyers on its head by making prosecutors advocates for the convicted.
Judges will decide whether to grant early release.
Under the new law, prosecutors can seek a reduced sentence because the inmate has demonstrated rehabilitation.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she has received numerous requests from inmates asking for a sentence reduction.
She said it’s “only fair” to consider the requests, but “we haven’t seen any right now that would cause us to move forward.”
Foxx’s political timing is hardly ideal, given public concerns about crime rates. But Foxx is adamant about pursuing this option because she said too many “Black and Brown” inmates should be released.
She’s starting slow, scheduling three hearings for next week and two more later in the month. But Foxx told Chicago public radio station WBEZ that there is a potential pool of “thousands” of eligible inmates.
Pritzker, obviously aware of the potential problem that Foxx’s action could create in an election year, finds himself in an awkward position.
As a consequence, he’s publicly critical both of Foxx for pursuing the policy and Republicans for criticizing Pritzker for signing legislation allowing it.
The governor’s office issued a statement expressing dismay that Foxx is not limiting early-release candidates to “non-violent” felons, saying that “sends the wrong message at this moment in time.”
Pritzker simultaneously excoriated Republicans, including GOP gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin, for challenging the policy.
“We will not be lectured by Republicans who see crime as yet another issue to exploit for cheap political shots,” Pritzker said in a statement.
Pritzker’s caveat in his message about Foxx — “at this moment in time” — suggests he’s not disturbed by what Foxx is doing, just that she’s doing it when he’s seeking a second term.
Foxx, however, said “the original sentence no longer advances the interests of justice” in the cases she filed.
However, all five inmates she’s representing are slated for release by the end of 2023.
Given that timeline, the sentences she cites as excessive are not much different from the ones she’s advocating. That circumstance could change once her office starts filing more requests on behalf of the “thousands” of inmates she said should be considered.
Foxx said inmates who are eligible for early release are those who have served at least 10 years for non-violent felonies, people 65 or older who have served at least 20 years for crimes that do not include sex offenses or homicides, and those who have served at least 15 years and were younger than 21 when they committed crimes other than sex offenses or homicides.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.