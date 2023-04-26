The state of Illinois has a constitutional duty to provide adequate health care for its roughly 30,000 prison inmates.
But it can’t do the job because it hasn’t been able to hire enough health care workers — doctors, dentists, nurses. So it doesn’t, the result of which was a recent investigation conducted by court-appointed monitor Dr. John Raba that reached an obvious conclusion.
“The staffing shortage is critical and results in patients not receiving adequate care,” Raba reported.
As a result of a federal court lawsuit that challenged health care delivery, the Illinois Department of Corrections negotiated a 10-year consent decree promising to make changes.
It agreed to “implement sufficient measures ... to provide adequate” care for inmates and foot the bill for getting it done.
While acknowledging that the department has “made progress and improvements in several areas” over the past four years, Raba’s report said “few of the major deficiencies and fewer of the essential elements that resulted in the consent decree have been corrected, and some have worsened.”
Illinois’ prison population was in the neighborhood of 46,000 at the beginning of former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s term in 2015.
He, along with legislators, made a concerted effort to reduce the population. That reversal of earlier get-tough policies caused the population to drop to 29,634 at the end of 2022 — 28,163 men and 1,471 women.
Of that total, the corrections department reports that 6,539 — 6,282 men and 257 women — are 50 or older.
The decline in population has reduced overcrowding problems within the prison system. At the same time, the release of roughly 17,000 convicted felons back into public life has surely contributed to crime problems, particularly in urban areas.
But even with 17,000 fewer inmates, Oxford Health Services, Illinois’ contracted health care provider, remains overwhelmed.
“There are fewer health care staff working now than before the consent decree was signed,” the report states. “Fifty percent of physician positions are vacant. Forty-six percent of total health care positions are currently vacant. There are significant vacancies of supervisory staff at all levels, including facility directors of nursing, supervising registered nurses, medical directors and health care unit administrators.”
Oxford has been the target of considerable criticism by prisoner advocates for the shortcomings. News reports indicate the corrections department is seeking bidders for a new health care contract, so another organization may get the chance to succeed where Oxford has failed.
But the monitor’s report concluded that the “root causes of failures” to meet the inmates’ medical and dental needs are “due to practices not controlled by (Oxford) that concern funding, personnel and contracting.”
“Without the ability to hire, manage the workforce, make capital improvements and obtain contract services more expeditiously, it will be extremely difficult to achieve any semblance of compliance with the consent decree,” the report states.
It’s more than obvious that prisons are not pleasant places for anyone to work, let alone those who are involved in health professions. Consider that nearly 17,000 of the 29,000 inmates have been convicted of either murder or violent Class X felonies.
In that context, even a court order to hire more health care workers is insufficient for now and perhaps a lot longer.
The health care issue may or may not be related to prison deaths. But it’s hard to imagine it’s not a factor. The corrections department reports that there were 76 deaths in Illinois prisons last year, the average age of the deceased being 57.
Of the 76 deaths, 57 were attributed to natural causes, 11 to suicide and one to homicide. The findings in five other cases were pending.