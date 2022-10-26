A veteran employee of the city of Springfield’s purchasing department wanted the top job in the office after her boss decided to retire.
But Mayor James Langfelder hired a subordinate to veteran employee Diane Runkel without considering Runkel for the position.
Runkel sued the city for racial discrimination. But there’s a twist.
Runkel, who is White, alleged in a federal lawsuit that the city discriminated against her because the mayor wanted to hire a Black woman for the purchasing agent post to get political credit for his enlightened hiring practices.
Langfelder, who acknowledged he never considered hiring Runkel, later stated he hired Kassandra Wilkin — Runkel’s subordinate — to show how his administration was “moving toward reflecting the city’s demographics.”
Is this a legal case of racial discrimination? Could be — but it’s complicated.
For starters, it’s not clear the position Runkel sought — city purchasing agent — is even covered under federal anti-discrimination law. The court has yet to address that question.
But setting that issue aside, there are still questions that show how difficult it is for any aggrieved employee to win a discrimination claim.
U.S. Judge Sue Myerscough dismissed Runkel’s lawsuit. But the federal appeals court in Chicago recently reinstated it after concluding Myerscough erred in her dismissal because there are “genuine issues” of fact a jury must resolve.
“The city has told two incompatible stories about how and why Wilkin was chosen for promotion and Runkel was not,” wrote Justice David Hamilton.
Runkel had worked in Springfield’s budget office since 2007, was promoted to buyer in 2008 and assistant purchasing agent in 2015. When her boss decided to step down in 2018, Runkel asked to be considered for the job.
After the mayor hired Wilkin, city officials met with Runkel to tell her she was not being hired as purchasing agent but would get a $5,000 raise.
Runkel became extremely angry, accusing city officials of discriminating in favor of Wilkin because of her skin color. Runkel’s superiors subsequently accused her of behaving unprofessionally in the meeting and sought discipline.
After Runkel informed city officials that she intended to sue, the proposed pay raise was withdrawn and steps were taken to make it easier to fire her.
Less than two months after her boss announced retirement plans, Runkel resigned. Three months later, she filed a lawsuit alleging the city discriminated against her and then, after she complained about it, retaliated against her.
What must Runkel do to prove her case if and when it goes before a jury?
Federal law establishes a series of hurdles Runkel must clear.
She must prove the city had “reason or inclination to discriminate invidiously” against her, like the mayor trying to score political points by hiring the right people.
Runkel must also show proof that:
- She was qualified for the position through her years of experience and/or education.
- That she was “actually rejected for the position.”
- That the city “chose to promote someone of a different race who was similarly or less qualified.”
Those are fact-based issues that must be proven to a jury’s satisfaction. While not affirming Runkel’s contentions, the appellate court concluded that Runkel made compelling claims that cannot be ignored.
“Runkel has offered evidence that would allow a reasonable jury to find that the city retaliated against her for her protected activity claiming what she believed was race discrimination,” the court said.
There’s still a long way to go in this case, perhaps the biggest question being whether the purchasing agent job is covered by federal law. But Runkel is far closer to getting her case heard than she was before the ruling.