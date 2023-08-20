Former University of Illinois journalism Professor Eric Meyer already knew tiny communities aren’t duplicates of the fictional TV town of Mayberry.
“Small towns are much more divided than you might think,” he said.
Over the past two weeks, Meyer re-learned that lesson in a way that put him and his newspaper in the national spotlight and led to a deep personal loss.
The controversy started with a petty small-town squabble and exploded Aug. 11 when police officers invaded the Marion County (Kan.) Record’s offices and carried off computers and cellphones. The entire episode was recorded by the paper’s security cameras.
It ended Wednesday after state authorities intervened and arranged for the return of the seized property.
“Basically, we won,” said Meyer, who took over his family’s weekly newspaper after retiring from the UI in 2021.
The victory did not come cheap.
Police simultaneously conducted three raids — one at the newspaper office, one at Meyer’s mother’s house and one at the home of a city council member. The stress proved too much for Meyer’s 98-year-old mother, who died the next day from sudden cardiac arrest.
Describing his mother as deeply upset, Meyer said she “dropped dead” in mid-conversation with him.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete Wednesday because the 69-year-old Meyer was distracted, granting interviews about the raid with reporters from “all the networks” and newspapers like The Washington Post while also trying to put out the weekly edition.
That required jury-rigging equipment that police did not take and working until 5 a.m. Wednesday to produce the 14-page edition.
“SEIZED ... but not silenced,” was the banner headline.
While the police execution of the legally questionable search warrant hindered its news operation, The Record was hardly silent. It posted stories about the before and after of events on its website (marionrecord.com) while news outlets all over the country jumped on the story.
Meyer said the Record’s website got roughly “300,000 hits ... big for a paper this size.”
The raid also generated a big spinoff news story. The Wichita Eagle, about 60 miles to the south, reported that Judge Laura Viar, who issued the warrant, “was arrested at least twice for DUI in two different Kansas counties in 2012.”
“Viar’s DUI history could face scrutiny because the warrant she approved for the controversial raid came in response to the Marion County Record digging into the DUI history of restaurant owner Kari Newell,” the Eagle reported.
Marion County, Kan., has a population of nearly 12,000, of which Marion makes up about 2,000.
Meyer said his publications’ press run is about 4,000. But the subscription numbers have jumped by about 2,000 since news broke about the raid.
Meyer said new subscribers are local residents who wanted to show support but also include “a lot of people whom you would recognize.” He said the owner of an art gallery in Albuquerque, N.M., “took out a half-page ad” to demonstrate solidarity.
The overriding controversy is about the role of the free press and deference to it required by the First Amendment. Searching a newspaper and seizing its equipment is a drastic move that must be done within the confines of the law.
This controversy, however, grew out of smaller issues, including a pending divorce as well as series of personal resentments and misunderstandings.
Business owner Newell had complained that the newspaper was looking into her driving record. In fact, she attended an earlier city council meeting where she accused the newspaper and the council member whose house was also raided of illegally obtaining information about her drunken driving record and suspension of her driver’s license.
Meyer said that information was brought indirectly to the newspaper’s attention by Newell’s divorcing spouse, along with the charge that Newell continued to drive while local police looked the other way.
Meyer said the newspaper confirmed the information from a public website but chose not to run a story about it. He also said the paper was looking into the background of new police Chief Gideon Cody after hearing misconduct complaints about him from his former colleagues in the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.
The warrant indicated officers were looking for evidence that the newspaper improperly gained access to “confidential criminal-justice information.”
Meyer said there was none to be found. At the same time, he said the returned equipment will be subjected to a forensic search to ensure police did not examine it, as they claim.