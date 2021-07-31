Jim Dey | Purge plan put on hold; intrigue continues in courts
A few updates from previous columns and some short takes on the news:
Be careful what you ask forCritics who repeatedly charged that police are a problem — not a solution — to maintaining proper order in Champaign schools will get a chance to find out if they’re right.
And so will everyone else now that school and police officials have announced there will be no school resource officers in Champaign schools this year. The police department is too shorthanded to provide the personnel.
Just a few months ago, the school board reluctantly approved a new contract with the city to provide the officers.
During that debate and in previous discussions, the district’s school resource officers were repeatedly tarred with allegations that they are a threat to students.
Board member Elizabeth Sotiropoulos contended that “cops in schools are hurting kids,” particularly minority students, and that their presence “continues to marginalize the students of this district.”
Opinion surveys of students and faculty, particularly members of minority groups, overwhelmingly supported the officers’ presence.
The fight has been canceledChampaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel’s announcement this week that she won’t run for a second four-year term should avoid a brutal intraparty political battle.
Self-styled progressives on the county board had Kloeppel at the top of their 2022 political hit list. Their candidate, board Democrat Steven Summers, for now has no expected opposition.
Whether Kloeppel was driven out or really did choose not to seek re-election, her removal extends efforts by local Democrats to purge elected officials who do not share their “progressive” views. Two years ago, board progressives knocked four Democratic incumbents off the board, including then-Chairman Giraldo Rosales.
Biden makes amendsAfter drawing fire from death-penalty opponents for not moving fast enough to bar the practice at the federal level, President Joe Biden has acted.
A few weeks ago, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he would not seek the death penalty in future cases. A week ago, it was disclosed that Garland has ordered federal prosecutors to withdraw death-penalty requests in seven existing cases.
One case involved a 2017 New York terrorist attack in which an aspiring member of ISIS drove a rented truck down a cycling/running path in Lower Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring 11 others.
That’s the problem with these cases. The facts are terrible, and seeking death as a penalty is a reasonable decision for a federal prosecutor to make. The accused, generally, are the kind of scum only a defense lawyer could love.
Easier to predict past than futureReaders may recall that liberals were apoplectic after their pressure campaign to encourage the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer failed.
Still suffering post-
traumatic stress from the replacement of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Donald Trump appointee Amy Coney Barrett, they want to replace Breyer with a fire-breath female liberal three or four decades younger than he is.
Unfortunately for them, Breyer likes his job, is in good health and stated publicly that he has no plans to go anywhere.
But, as William
Treanor recently wrote in a fascinating article, it’s impossible to know what the future holds in regard to Supreme Court appointments.
He told the story of President Franklin Roosevelt’s 1943 decision in filling a vacancy on the high court. The obvious choice was venerated appeals court Justice Learned Hand.
“He is often described as the best appellate court judge of the 20th century,” Treanor wrote.
But Hand was 71 —
too old, decided Roosevelt and U.S. Attorney General Francis.
Instead, FDR left Hand on the appeals court and appointed 48-year-old Wiley Rutledge. In 1949, Rutledge, then 55, died of a stroke. Faced with another vacancy, President Harry Truman also rejected Hand, now 77, because of his age, instead appointing 58-year-old Sherman Minton.
While Hand remained on the appeals court, Minton served until 1956, when, at age 65, he resigned due to ill health.
Republican President Dwight Eisenhower then appointed Minton’s replacement. Meanwhile, Hand stayed on the appellate court until his death at age 89 in 1961. Had FDR appointed him to the Supreme Court, he would have served 17 years, far longer than both Rutledge and Minton.
So, liberals, take heart. Breyer may be another Hand.
Speaking of Supreme Court ...
Candidates for two open seats (District 2
and 3) for the Illinois Supreme Court continue to throw their hats into the ring. The latest is Republican Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel Shanes in District 2.
A judge since 2007, Shane is the presiding judge of the 19th circuit’s felony division.
Lake County Associate Judge Elizabeth Rochford, one of Shanes’ colleagues, previously announced that she’s running for the Democratic Supreme Court nomination in District 2.
Meanwhile, over in District 3, Will County Cir-
cuit Judge Vincent Cor-
nelius said he’s running for the Democratic nomination to the high court.
He’s seeking election to the post vacated by former Justice Tom Kilbride, who was defeated in his 2020 bid for retention.
The 57-year-old Cornelius is sure to face primary opposition.
Among his potential opponents are veteran appellate justices Mary K. O’Brien and Vicki Wright. On the GOP side in District 3 is incumbent Justice Daniel Burke, who is running because he was appointed to fill a court vacancy.
Burke is from DuPage County, which was moved from District 2 to District 3 for the 2022 election. He has no announced opposition. But veteran appellate Justice William Holdridge told The News-Gazette that he, too, is “seriously considering” running for the GOP nomination.
It will be all-out political war in those two Supreme Court races. Fearing losing their current 4-3 majority on the high court, legislative Democrats are hoping their decision to redraw the boundary lines of
districts 2-5 will guarantee a continued majority.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.