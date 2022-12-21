Jim Dey | Quarnstrom first to throw in hat to fill Bennett's seat
While community members continue to grieve the death of state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, the process to fill his vacant seat — and the interest in it — has begun to reveal itself.
City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom confirmed that he is seeking appointment to Sen. Bennett’s seat and has been making phone calls to line up support.
“I am absolutely interested,” said the 47-year-old Quarnstrom. “I’d be absolutely honored to try to continue Scott’s legacy.”
Now serving his third term as supervisor, Quarnstrom is a 26-year veteran of the Champaign Fire Department.
He holds a management position — battalion chief — but said “I still pay my union dues.”
Although it’s not clear that Quarnstrom has the backing of organized labor for the appointment, it’s a strong possibility. That would make him a formidable candidate.
Meanwhile, another City of Champaign Township official — Assessor Paul Faraci — indicated that he’s also interested. But he said he remains so upset by the death of Sen. Bennett, whom he called a close, personal friend, that “I don’t think I’m ready to make a decision.”
State law requires that the vacancy “shall be filled” within 30 days of its occurrence. Sen. Bennett died Dec. 9 at age 45.
His replacement will be selected by the Democratic Party leaders in Champaign and Vermilion counties. They will cast a weighted vote reflecting the number of votes Sen. Bennett received in their respective counties.
Since Champaign County cast far more votes for Sen. Bennett than Vermilion, its new Democratic Party chair, Mike Ingram, has the unilateral authority to make the selection. The situation is much like that in 2015, when then-Champaign County Democratic Party Chair Al Klein appointed Bennett to fill the seat, which had then been vacated by Mike Frerichs’ election as state treasurer.
Ingram said Tuesday that he has not determined the exact process by which the appointment will proceed, but that it will be open.
“I just want to be sure I have my i’s dotted and my t’s crossed,” he said. “We’ll announce it when I get it figured out.”
Although party leaders have the final word, state law outlines the process by which a member of the same political party will succeed Sen. Bennett.
It states that the vacancy is to be filled “by appointment of the legislative or representative committee of which the incumbent was a member.” It further states that the committee shall publicize the “date, time and location of the meeting to fill the vacancy” and how to “apply or submit a name for consideration as the appointee.”
Finally, the law states that a meeting to fill the vacancy “shall be held in the district or virtually” and accessible to the public.
While Quarnstrom announced his candidacy and Faraci signaled possible interest, other would-be candidates are keeping a lower profile. But speculation among party members about who is interested is intense.
Among those Democrats whose names have come up are state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and Cindy Cunningham and David Palmer, who both unsuccessfully ran for office in the last election cycle.
Cunningham lost an Illinois House race in November to incumbent state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, while Palmer lost a Democratic primary race for the U.S. House to Nikki Budzinski, who then defeated Republican Regan Deering in November.
There also is speculation that Ingram is interested in filling the seat. He declined to respond to that speculation.
Champaign County Board Chair Kyle Patterson’s name has also come up as a possible appointee. He was circumspect in his response to that possibility.
“That’s flattering. But it’s not really on my mind right now,” Patterson said.
Would it be on his mind later? Patterson declined to say.
Would he give a flat yes-or-no answer to a question about his interest?
“No,” he said.
So the answer is that “maybe” Patterson is interested?
“Possibly,” he replied.
The rhetorical gamesmanship indicates that not everyone who is interested is willing to lay their cards on the table. But Quarnstrom speculated that “anybody you can think of” who holds a public office has “some kind of interest.”
“The list is long,” he said.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.